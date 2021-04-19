Jose Mourinho: Tottenham sack manager after 17 months

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments1113

Jose Mourinho walks with his hands in his pocket, looking at the ground
Jose Mourinho's last game in charge was a 2-2 draw with Everton

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham after just 17 months in charge.

The Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager in November 2019 and guided the club to sixth in the Premier League last season.

They are currently seventh, having picked up two points from their past three league games, and were knocked out of the Europa League in March.

Spurs face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on 25 April.

On Sunday, Tottenham were one of six Premier League clubs to announce they were joining a new European Super League.

Mourinho's coaching staff of Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have also been sacked.

"Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club," said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy. "Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

"On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged.

"He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."

This season, Mourinho suffered 10 league defeats in a single campaign for the first time in his managerial career.

No Premier League side has lost more points from winning positions this season than Spurs, who have dropped 20.

Mourinho's last game in charge was a 2-2 league draw at Everton on Friday.

Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason, who has been working with the club's academy, will take first-team training on Monday.

Watch: Jose Mourinho's last interview as Tottenham boss

Comments

Join the conversation

1122 comments

  • Comment posted by Sproodle, today at 10:41

    Supposedly he refused to take train training today after the ESL announcement.

    • Reply posted by JamesDeansSeatbelt, today at 10:44

      JamesDeansSeatbelt replied:
      Top man if so

  • Comment posted by reaktor24, today at 10:41

    Mourinho was against the new super league. Finally a manger with balls and integrity, Well done Jose!

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 10:46

      kevirl replied:
      He was sacked he didn't walk.

  • Comment posted by James Adams, today at 10:41

    Outrageous!

    He just qualified them for the European Super League!

    • Reply posted by fraser77, today at 10:48

      fraser77 replied:
      To be fair I reckon he was going to get them relegated next season

  • Comment posted by Rumpus, today at 10:41

    That Pochettinno guy in Paris looks a good option

    • Reply posted by Greenstuff, today at 10:50

      Greenstuff replied:
      He wouldn't want to lower himself.

  • Comment posted by xd95xd, today at 10:43

    Rumours flying around that he was sacked because he refused to take his players onto the pitch in protest of the ESL - if this is true, I have nothing but respect for the man.

    • Reply posted by SteH11, today at 10:53

      SteH11 replied:
      And what evidence do you have for this other than "other people on the internet are saying so"

  • Comment posted by PsychLove, today at 10:41

    Brought in to win silverware and sacked days before his one chance to do that lol. That must hurt.

    • Reply posted by daveh, today at 10:46

      daveh replied:
      I was expecting him to go, but days before a cup final...bizarre!

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 10:40

    Nice curve ball thrown in by Levy to distract from the existential threat to football. Say no to the destruction of our game, say no to the super league!

    • Reply posted by SteH11, today at 10:58

      SteH11 replied:
      Remember 30 years ago when everyone made the same comments about the European cup being reformed into the Champions League?

      Now we all love the Champions League so much we crying about it being reformed into the European Super League!!

      Change happens, stop being so afraid of it!

  • Comment posted by antony492, today at 10:40

    Gutted. A proven cup winner with a real chance to make a difference at spurs. But our players would rather mope around than play with passion. Now look, no manager 6 days before cup final. Hope the jose out brigade are happy.

    • Reply posted by Steelyd, today at 10:42

      Steelyd replied:
      Very Happy thank you

  • Comment posted by Swanny, today at 10:42

    Sacked or walked over Super League ?

    Harry will leave because of superleague ...he loves playing for England and being Captain no way will he give that up ..money isn't his motivation or he would of left Spurs in the last few years

    • Reply posted by The Thyne household, today at 10:48

      The Thyne household replied:
      And where will he move to ????
      Another big 6 club or to a big 7-12 club ???

  • Comment posted by Prosthetic Head, today at 10:40

    Oh well - he can always claim he took a stand against the Super League...

    • Reply posted by Elite, today at 10:47

      Elite replied:
      He will, no way will this be because of his failures.

  • Comment posted by Julius_Caesar, today at 10:39

    Couldn't have happened to a more cheerful chap!

    • Reply posted by Karen White, today at 10:41

      Karen White replied:
      Bye now have a nice day! Coys

  • Comment posted by hitono, today at 10:43

    If he's walked away because he won't play in this hideous European Super League, then I'll take back everything bad I've ever said about him.

    • Reply posted by SteH11, today at 10:59

      SteH11 replied:
      There's literally no evidence he's done that.

      Just because people are saying something on social media doesn't make it true!!

  • Comment posted by iknoweverythinglol, today at 10:40

    Should of been levy

    • Reply posted by bbcisadilhole , today at 10:42

      bbcisadilhole replied:
      *have

  • Comment posted by OneMoreStopToGoSuperSpurs, today at 10:42

    I said the day he was announce manager this will be the club where he won't win a trophy. The club is a absolute joke. This user name was when I thought the club would actually not bottle things under Poch years ago.

    Now this European Super League. Disgusting. All 6 clubs should be relegated and stripped off all their trophies.

    • Reply posted by Ram, today at 10:57

      Ram replied:
      Well said. Spurs wont even stand a chance in that league its all about money

  • Comment posted by Spoonman, today at 10:41

    Seems an odd thing to do at this stage, although maybe expected for the summer. I wonder if he didn't agree with what Levy is trying to do with Spurs and the other traitors.

    • Reply posted by SteH11, today at 10:56

      SteH11 replied:
      Tottenham the only club Mournino never won a trophy with!!

      Not even Jose could get that shambles of a team some silverware!!

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 10:40

    Probably wants to go to a real big 6 club

    • Reply posted by Martinspurs, today at 10:46

      Martinspurs replied:
      Like who?

  • Comment posted by Ballyhoo, today at 10:40

    Good day to bury bad (football) news ...

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 10:42

      Rob replied:
      Surely this is good news for Spurs fans.

  • Comment posted by Sara__, today at 10:38

    Who next to hire the useless one?

    • Reply posted by antony492, today at 10:41

      antony492 replied:
      the useless one who has won cups at every club he has been at except ours. I think our players are the useless ones.

  • Comment posted by nickcy00, today at 10:42

    Is it a sacking if he gets 25m stuffed into his pocket on being booted? The guy is a genius, gets paid 4 years worth of salary in 17 months.

  • Comment posted by midulsterexpat, today at 10:40

    did he speak out against the Super league idea?...

    • Reply posted by Russ, today at 10:47

      Russ replied:
      He did, and applaud him for that.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport