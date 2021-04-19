David Martin has been involved in football for more than 40 years

Irish FA president David Martin could be the third Northern Irishman to be appointed as Fifa's vice-president on Tuesday.

Martin faces competition from FA of Wales president Kieran O'Connor and Scottish FA vice-president Mike Mulraney for the vacant role.

He is aiming to follow in the footsteps of compatriots Harry Cavan and Jim Boyce by becoming vice-president with world football's governing body.

But who is the man who could land one of the most prestigious jobs in world football?

What is the job?

Martin could follow on from Jim Boyce, who was Fifa vice-president under Sepp Blatter from 2011 to 2015

Before we get into Martin's path from grassroots football in Northern Ireland to a potential spot with football's world governing body, just what role is he taking on and how did it become vacant?

Working under Fifa president Gianni Infantino, Fifa has eight vice-president positions, one of which is reserved for the four UK associations.

The £190,000 position became vacant after the resignation of former FA chairman Greg Clarke, who quit his posts in November over unacceptable language he used when referring to black players.

Martin initially lost out to Clarke for the vice-presidency vote in 2019 in a bid to succeed David Gill, and whoever is successful this time around will see out the remaining two years of Clarke's four-year tenure.

The new vice-president is likely to play a key role in advancing the joint-bid from the four UK associations and the Football Association of Ireland to host the centenary World Cup in 2030.

Rise through the ranks

Martin began his career as treasurer for Dromore Amateurs

Now, let's roll back the years to the 1970s and the beginning of Martin's journey from his native Dromore more than 40 years ago.

He became the treasurer of intermediate side Dromore Amateurs in 1975, which eventually led him to the position of treasurer at the Northern Amateur Football League five years later, a role which he still holds today.

His connections with the IFA began in 1981 when he was placed on the association's Junior committee and he stepped onto the IFA council in 1991.

He worked his way up through the association and was treasurer before becoming vice-president in 2007, under Raymond Kennedy.

Controversy and resignation

However, Martin's career hasn't been without controversy. In 2010 he left his position in the IFA along with Kennedy after Northern Ireland Sports Minister Nelson McCausland deemed that the governing body was "not fit for purpose".

This followed an independent report into the departure of previous IFA chief executive Howard Wells which strongly criticised the roles of Martin and Kennedy. Wells left the IFA in 2008 and his departure culminated in an unfair dismissal case that cost the governing body over £500,000.

Martin made three unsuccessful attempts to regain a place in the IFA hierarchy after failing independent competency tests that had been put in place for future holders of high office in the association.

However, these competency tests were removed from IFA rules at the football governing body's 2013 annual general meeting, which opened the door for Martin's return as the association's deputy president.

Back to the top

Michael O'Neill, now Stoke City manager, signed a new contract with Northern Ireland after narrowly missing out on the 2018 World Cup

While his initial exit from the IFA was shrouded in controversy, Martin was elected as president in 2016 and his tenure has witnessed several high points for Northern Irish football.

His presidency oversaw the reopening of Windsor Park after a multi-million pound redevelopment and the successful staging of the Women's European Under-19 finals in 2017.

Martin was at the helm when Michael O'Neill signed a new contract after narrowly missing out on the 2018 World Cup. O'Neill joined Stoke City in 2019 but was in charge of Northern Ireland's most-successful spell of the modern era.

In addition to submitting an all-Irish bid, along with the Football Association of Ireland, to host the 2023 European Under-21 Finals, the 2021 Uefa Super Cup will be staged at the National Stadium at Windsor Park in August and the Under-19 Euros will take place in Northern Ireland in 2024.

Then, last week, Northern Ireland's women's team qualified for a first-ever major tournament when they booked their place at the Euro 2022 finals by beating Ukraine at Seaview.