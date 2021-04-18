United States Major League Soccer
Phil Neville loses first game as Inter Miami boss against LA Galaxy

Phil Neville
Phil Neville was named Inter Miami boss in January

Phil Neville lost his first game in charge of Inter Miami as they fell to a 3-2 defeat by LA Galaxy.

Robbie Robinson had given Miami the lead in first-half stoppage time before former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez equalised for Galaxy.

Miami went ahead again soon after through a Gonzalo Higuain penalty.

But Hernandez scored his second to draw his side level again, before Sacha Kljestan clipped in the winner with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Neville left his role as England women manager in January to become boss at Inter Miami, which is owned by his former United team-mate David Beckham.

"I think from an emotional and an occasional point of view, it was everything and more that I wanted and expected," said Neville.

"I loved every single minute of it apart from the results."

Beckham was at the DRV PNK Stadium to watch alongside his family, while seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady was also in attendance.

Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring
Javier Hernandez scored twice for LA Galaxy

Line-ups

Inter Miami CF

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McCarthy
  • 31Leerdam
  • 5Figal
  • 6González PirezBooked at 1mins
  • 33JonesSubstituted forGuediriat 90+3'minutes
  • 26de Magalhães SilvaBooked at 58mins
  • 8MatuidiSubstituted forUlloaat 82'minutes
  • 7MorganSubstituted forHiguaínat 72'minutes
  • 10PizarroSubstituted forPennat 83'minutes
  • 19Robinson
  • 9Higuaín

Substitutes

  • 4Makoun
  • 13Ulloa
  • 16Penn
  • 17Shawcross
  • 18Castanheira
  • 21Carranza
  • 22Higuaín
  • 28Azcona
  • 35Guediri

LA Galaxy

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bond
  • 91Fisher
  • 5Steres
  • 20DePuy
  • 19Villafaña
  • 8J dos SantosSubstituted forKljestanat 70'minutes
  • 43SaldañaSubstituted forHarveyat 58'minutes
  • 17Lletget
  • 7VázquezSubstituted forDunbarat 77'minutes
  • 11GrandsirSubstituted forZubakat 58'minutes
  • 14Hernández

Substitutes

  • 16Kljestan
  • 21González
  • 24Acosta
  • 25Dunbar
  • 26Álvarez
  • 27Harvey
  • 29Zubak
  • 33Klinsmann
  • 56Perez
Referee:
Chris Penso

Match Stats

Home TeamInter Miami CFAway TeamLA Galaxy
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home19
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Miami CF 2, LA Galaxy 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Miami CF 2, LA Galaxy 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolás Figal (Inter Miami CF) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Federico Higuaín following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jorge Villafaña (LA Galaxy).

  5. Post update

    Josh Penn (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Oniel Fisher (LA Galaxy).

  7. Post update

    Leandro González Pirez (Inter Miami CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Miami CF. Sami Guediri replaces Joevin Jones.

  9. Post update

    Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by John McCarthy.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Dunbar (LA Galaxy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Harvey.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Victor Ulloa (Inter Miami CF) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

  12. Post update

    Oniel Fisher (LA Galaxy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Robinson (Inter Miami CF).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Inter Miami CF) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Penn.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Higuaín (Inter Miami CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joevin Jones.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leandro González Pirez (Inter Miami CF) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Higuaín with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Inter Miami CF. Conceded by Jonathan Bond.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Inter Miami CF) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gregore.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Miami CF. Josh Penn replaces Rodolfo Pizarro.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Miami CF. Victor Ulloa replaces Blaise Matuidi.

