Leicester City v Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS
There could be a recall for Leicester full-back Ricardo Pereira, who was left out against West Brom on Thursday in order to manage his workload.
Wesley Fofana was substituted during that win as a precaution because he is currently fasting during Ramadan.
Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill has a minor injury but hopes to be available on Monday.
Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins are back in full training after injuries.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
It's great to see Leicester in the FA Cup final but a top-four place has always been their target and the clubs below have narrowed the gap on them in recent weeks.
Crystal Palace have already all but achieved their aim for the season, which is staying up, and I think the Foxes will want this more, especially after their recent wobbles in the league.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Crystal Palace are winless in three Premier League meetings since a 4-1 away victory in February 2019.
Leicester City
- Leicester's win on Thursday ensured they avoided three consecutive top-flight defeats for the first time since February 2019.
- Prior to the latest round of fixtures, only the bottom three teams in the division had suffered more home defeats this season than the seven for Leicester.
- They are three points shy of matching last season's final total of 59.
- Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 13 goals in his last 13 appearances.
- Brendan Rodgers is unbeaten in all five Premier League matches as a manager versus Roy Hodgson (W4, D1).
Crystal Palace
- Palace have only won two of their past nine Premier League fixtures.
- Their only clean sheet in 19 top-flight games came in a 0-0 draw at Arsenal in January.
- They failed to score more than once in any of their last six league matches.
- Wilfried Zaha has scored five Premier League goals against Leicester, more than versus any other side.