Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Wesley Fofana has been praised by Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers for maintaining his good performances while fasting during the holy month of Ramadan

TEAM NEWS

There could be a recall for Leicester full-back Ricardo Pereira, who was left out against West Brom on Thursday in order to manage his workload.

Wesley Fofana was substituted during that win as a precaution because he is currently fasting during Ramadan.

Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill has a minor injury but hopes to be available on Monday.

Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins are back in full training after injuries.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It's great to see Leicester in the FA Cup final but a top-four place has always been their target and the clubs below have narrowed the gap on them in recent weeks.

Crystal Palace have already all but achieved their aim for the season, which is staying up, and I think the Foxes will want this more, especially after their recent wobbles in the league.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace are winless in three Premier League meetings since a 4-1 away victory in February 2019.

Leicester City

Leicester's win on Thursday ensured they avoided three consecutive top-flight defeats for the first time since February 2019.

Prior to the latest round of fixtures, only the bottom three teams in the division had suffered more home defeats this season than the seven for Leicester.

They are three points shy of matching last season's final total of 59.

Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 13 goals in his last 13 appearances.

Brendan Rodgers is unbeaten in all five Premier League matches as a manager versus Roy Hodgson (W4, D1).

