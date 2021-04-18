Spanish La Liga
GetafeGetafe0Real MadridReal Madrid0

Getafe 0-0 Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois earns Real a point

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois makes a save against Getafe
Thibaut Courtois continued his excellent recent form for Real

Thibaut Courtois made a number of important saves as a depleted Real Madrid held off a spirited Getafe to earn a point that keeps them in touch with La Liga leaders Atletico.

Zinedine Zidane was without several players through injury, suspension or in isolation because of Covid-19.

Courtois' first big save came early on when he kept out Mathias Olivera's effort from close range.

The Belgian also tipped over Nemanja Maksimovic's deflected effort late on.

Vinicius Junior brought a save out of David Soria just before half-time but Real rarely looked like snatching victory.

The draw means Real, who beat Barcelona last weekend and knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League in midweek, are three points behind leaders Atletico and two ahead of Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

Line-ups

Getafe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Soria
  • 12NyomBooked at 58mins
  • 2Dakonam
  • 24Timor
  • 17Olivera
  • 11AleñáSubstituted forSuárezat 76'minutes
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 18Arambarri
  • 15CucurellaBooked at 86mins
  • 10ÜnalSubstituted forMiranda Boachoat 90'minutes
  • 7MataSubstituted forRodríguezat 65'minutesBooked at 75mins

Substitutes

  • 1Yáñez
  • 4Etxeita
  • 5Kubo
  • 6Chema
  • 8Portillo
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 21Chakla
  • 22Suárez
  • 29Iglesias
  • 32Miranda Boacho
  • 40Akurugu

Real Madrid

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Courtois
  • 19Odriozola
  • 3Militão
  • 32Chust
  • 12Marcelo
  • 10Modric
  • 22Isco
  • 25RodrygoSubstituted forBlancoat 65'minutes
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forArribasat 78'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 54mins
  • 24MarianoSubstituted forBenzemaat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Kroos
  • 9Benzema
  • 13Lunin
  • 26Altube
  • 30Arribas
  • 31Blanco
  • 35Gutiérrez
  • 39Ramón
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Match Stats

Home TeamGetafeAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home19
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home17
Away8

Sunday 18th April 2021

Top Stories