Match ends, Getafe 0, Real Madrid 0.
Thibaut Courtois made a number of important saves as a depleted Real Madrid held off a spirited Getafe to earn a point that keeps them in touch with La Liga leaders Atletico.
Zinedine Zidane was without several players through injury, suspension or in isolation because of Covid-19.
Courtois' first big save came early on when he kept out Mathias Olivera's effort from close range.
The Belgian also tipped over Nemanja Maksimovic's deflected effort late on.
Vinicius Junior brought a save out of David Soria just before half-time but Real rarely looked like snatching victory.
The draw means Real, who beat Barcelona last weekend and knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League in midweek, are three points behind leaders Atletico and two ahead of Barcelona, who have a game in hand.
Line-ups
Getafe
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Soria
- 12NyomBooked at 58mins
- 2Dakonam
- 24Timor
- 17Olivera
- 11AleñáSubstituted forSuárezat 76'minutes
- 20Maksimovic
- 18Arambarri
- 15CucurellaBooked at 86mins
- 10ÜnalSubstituted forMiranda Boachoat 90'minutes
- 7MataSubstituted forRodríguezat 65'minutesBooked at 75mins
Substitutes
- 1Yáñez
- 4Etxeita
- 5Kubo
- 6Chema
- 8Portillo
- 9Rodríguez
- 21Chakla
- 22Suárez
- 29Iglesias
- 32Miranda Boacho
- 40Akurugu
Real Madrid
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Courtois
- 19Odriozola
- 3Militão
- 32Chust
- 12Marcelo
- 10Modric
- 22Isco
- 25RodrygoSubstituted forBlancoat 65'minutes
- 11AsensioSubstituted forArribasat 78'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 54mins
- 24MarianoSubstituted forBenzemaat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Kroos
- 9Benzema
- 13Lunin
- 26Altube
- 30Arribas
- 31Blanco
- 35Gutiérrez
- 39Ramón
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Getafe 0, Real Madrid 0.
Post update
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Antonio Blanco.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mathías Olivera.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Josete Miranda replaces Enes Ünal.
Booking
Marc Cucurella (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marc Cucurella (Getafe).
Post update
Foul by Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid).
Post update
Marc Cucurella (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Enes Ünal (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mauro Arambarri.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.
Post update
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Post update
Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Antonio Blanco tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Post update
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Damián Suárez (Getafe).