Thibaut Courtois continued his excellent recent form for Real

Thibaut Courtois made a number of important saves as a depleted Real Madrid held off a spirited Getafe to earn a point that keeps them in touch with La Liga leaders Atletico.

Zinedine Zidane was without several players through injury, suspension or in isolation because of Covid-19.

Courtois' first big save came early on when he kept out Mathias Olivera's effort from close range.

The Belgian also tipped over Nemanja Maksimovic's deflected effort late on.

Vinicius Junior brought a save out of David Soria just before half-time but Real rarely looked like snatching victory.

The draw means Real, who beat Barcelona last weekend and knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League in midweek, are three points behind leaders Atletico and two ahead of Barcelona, who have a game in hand.