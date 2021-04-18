Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lyon have lost just twice in 23 games this season with both defeats to PSG

Paris St-Germain ended Lyon's five-year reign as European champions with a second-leg win that sent them into the Women's Champions League semi-finals.

After a 1-0 victory in the first leg, Lyon took an early lead when Catarina Macario struck from close range.

PSG midfielder Grace Geyoro equalised midway through the first half before a Wendie Renard own goal ensured Lyon's progress on away goals.

Victory for PSG keeps alive their hopes of a first Champions League win. They will play Barcelona in the semi-finals, with the first legs on 24-25 April and the return legs on 1-2 May.

Chelsea will face Bayern in the other semi-final.

"I don't think we realise what we've done yet. We played a great game collectively from start to finish," Geyoro said.

"We knew we had to come here and score two goals. And we did that. We never gave up."

The second leg had originally been scheduled for 1 April but was pushed back because of a number of Covid-19 cases in the Lyon squad.

"Unfortunately, we're at the end of a big Covid period. It didn't help us. It was a big inconvenience," Macario said.

"If we could have been in a better physical condition, the match would have been different, and the result could have been better."