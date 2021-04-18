Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Odsonne Edouard's penalty was pushed away by Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor

Celtic's catalogue of missed chances in the 2-0 Scottish Cup defeat by Rangers summed up their season, says interim manager John Kennedy.

Stephen Welsh, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Odsonne Edouard - who also had a late penalty saved - all failed to convert clear opportunities as Celtic's record four-year run as holders was halted.

It means a first season without silverware for Celtic in 11 years.

"We had five good opportunities you want to take," said Kennedy.

"The difference is Rangers had a couple of half-chances, one breaks to them and the other one is a flash across goal and they take them.

"We had more than more than enough chances to take care of the game.

"In terms of where we've been this year, on numerous occasions that's been the case and it's disappointing that it's resurfaced again.

"We have not been in that form consistently enough to have that full belief. A large part of it is confidence."

Steven Davis' acrobatic finish and Jonjoe Kenny's own goal sent Rangers through to a quarter-final home tie against St Johnstone next weekend.

It capped a miserable campaign for Celtic, whose quest for an unprecedented 10th league title in succession was also scuppered by Steven Gerrard's side.

"We have been so successful for a long period of time and when you hit a setback and things aren't quite falling for you, it all seems to come at the one time and that's been the case," added Kennedy.

"We have to take what we can out of the season, it's not been a very successful one but sometimes that can make you stronger."