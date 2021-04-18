Women's FA Cup: Arsenal and West Ham secure emphatic wins
Women's Super League sides Arsenal and West Ham United secured emphatic wins on a goal-filled Sunday in the Women's FA Cup fourth round.
Fourteen-time winners Arsenal thrashed third-tier side Gillingham 10-0, while West Ham beat Chichester & Selsey 11-0.
Elsewhere, Rhema Lord-Mears and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk both scored hat-tricks as Sheffield United won 9-0 at Middlesbrough.
WSL side Manchester United beat National League North's Burnley 6-0.
Last season's losing finalists Everton won 2-1 at home to Durham to secure a fifth-round fixture against WSL leaders Chelsea, and Tottenham defeated fellow WSL side Reading 3-2 after Jessica Naz's extra-time winner.
WSL strugglers Birmingham City beat local rivals Coventry 5-1 ,with two goals each for Claudia Walker and Sarah Mayling, as Brighton also advanced to the next round after a 1-0 home win against Bristol City.
Jill Roord scored a first-half hat-trick to seal victory for the Gunners, while Hammers midfielder Emily van Egmond scored four goals in 24 minutes against Women's National League South side Chichester.
Championship winners Leicester beat Liverpool 1-0 to set up a fifth-round tie against Manchester United, Crystal Palace won 3-0 at home to London Bees, Huddersfield beat Derby 3-2 and Southampton won 2-1 away at Lewes.
Charlton also won, beating Oxford 2-1 thanks to Iyrwah Gooden's extra-time winner.
Elsewhere, Chelsea beat London City Lionesses 5-0 on Friday and FA Cup holders Manchester City thumped Aston Villa 8-0 on Saturday.
Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round results
Birmingham City 5-1 Coventry
West Ham United 11-0 Chichester & Selsey
Arsenal 10-0 Gillingham
Brighton 1-0 Bristol City
Burnley 0-6 Manchester United
Crystal Palace 3-0 London Bees
Everton 2-1 Durham
Huddersfield Town 3-2 Derby
Leicester 1-0 Liverpool
Lewes 1-2 Southampton
Middlesbrough 0-9 Sheffield United
Oxford 1-2 Charlton (AET)
Reading 2-3 Tottenham (AET)
Wolves v Blackburn (delayed kick-off)