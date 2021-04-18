French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain0Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne0

Paris Saint Germain v Saint-Étienne

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Rico
  • 24Florenzi
  • 4Kehrer
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Bakker
  • 15Danilo
  • 21Herrera
  • 19Sarabia
  • 12Rafinha
  • 18Kean
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 6Verratti
  • 9Icardi
  • 11Di María
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 23Draxler
  • 31Dagba
  • 32Pembele
  • 34Simons
  • 50Franchi

Saint-Étienne

Formation 4-4-2

  • 40Green
  • 26Debuchy
  • 2Moukoudi
  • 6Cissé
  • 13Trauco
  • 28YoussoufSubstituted forNordinat 45'minutes
  • 8Camara
  • 19Neyou
  • 22Monnet-PaquetSubstituted forBouangaat 45'minutes
  • 10Khazri
  • 21Hamouma

Substitutes

  • 9Abi
  • 11Antunes da Silva
  • 17Aouchiche
  • 18Nordin
  • 20Bouanga
  • 32Moueffek
  • 33Gourna-Douath
  • 35Sow
  • 50Fall
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamSaint-Étienne
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home9
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Arnaud Nordin (Saint-Etienne).

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins Paris Saint Germain 0, Saint-Etienne 0.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Saint-Etienne. Denis Bouanga replaces Kévin Monnet-Paquet.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Saint-Etienne. Arnaud Nordin replaces Zaydou Youssouf.

  6. Half Time

    First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Saint-Etienne 0.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

  8. Post update

    Mahdi Camara (Saint-Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Saint-Etienne. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).

  12. Post update

    Kévin Monnet-Paquet (Saint-Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Wahbi Khazri (Saint-Etienne).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Kévin Monnet-Paquet.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Miguel Trauco.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Harold Moukoudi.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Saint-Etienne. Miguel Trauco tries a through ball, but Wahbi Khazri is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille332010354203470
2PSG33214871234867
3Monaco32205767382965
4Lyon321810463313264
5Lens32141085144752
6Marseille33141094641552
7Rennes33149104335851
8Montpellier331211105354-147
9Nice32127134142-143
10Metz32119123638-242
11Angers33118143450-1641
12Reims32913103838040
13Saint-Étienne331010133647-1140
14Strasbourg32106164150-936
15Bordeaux32106163545-1036
16Brest32106164455-1136
17Lorient3388174061-2132
18Nîmes3286183159-2830
19Nantes32513143249-1728
20Dijon3229212056-3615
View full French Ligue 1 table

