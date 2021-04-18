Paris Saint Germain v Saint-Étienne

Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Rico
- 24Florenzi
- 4Kehrer
- 3Kimpembe
- 25Bakker
- 15Danilo
- 21Herrera
- 19Sarabia
- 12Rafinha
- 18Kean
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 6Verratti
- 9Icardi
- 11Di María
- 20Kurzawa
- 23Draxler
- 31Dagba
- 32Pembele
- 34Simons
- 50Franchi
Saint-Étienne
Formation 4-4-2
- 40Green
- 26Debuchy
- 2Moukoudi
- 6Cissé
- 13Trauco
- 28YoussoufSubstituted forNordinat 45'minutes
- 8Camara
- 19Neyou
- 22Monnet-PaquetSubstituted forBouangaat 45'minutes
- 10Khazri
- 21Hamouma
Substitutes
- 9Abi
- 11Antunes da Silva
- 17Aouchiche
- 18Nordin
- 20Bouanga
- 32Moueffek
- 33Gourna-Douath
- 35Sow
- 50Fall
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Arnaud Nordin (Saint-Etienne).
Second Half
Second Half begins Paris Saint Germain 0, Saint-Etienne 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Saint-Etienne. Denis Bouanga replaces Kévin Monnet-Paquet.
Substitution
Substitution, Saint-Etienne. Arnaud Nordin replaces Zaydou Youssouf.
Half Time
First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Saint-Etienne 0.
Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).
Mahdi Camara (Saint-Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Saint-Etienne. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Kévin Monnet-Paquet (Saint-Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Wahbi Khazri (Saint-Etienne).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Kévin Monnet-Paquet.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Miguel Trauco.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Harold Moukoudi.
Offside, Saint-Etienne. Miguel Trauco tries a through ball, but Wahbi Khazri is caught offside.
Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain).