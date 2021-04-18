Italian Serie A
AtalantaAtalanta0JuventusJuventus0

Atalanta v Juventus

Italian Serie A

Line-ups

Atalanta

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 95Gollini
  • 2Toloi
  • 6Palomino
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 3Maehle
  • 15de Roon
  • 11Freuler
  • 8Gosens
  • 32Pessina
  • 91Zapata
  • 9Muriel

Substitutes

  • 4Sutalo
  • 7Lammers
  • 13Caldara
  • 18Malinovskiy
  • 20Kovalenko
  • 31Rossi
  • 40Ruggeri
  • 57Sportiello
  • 59Al Miranchuk
  • 72Ilicic
  • 88Pasalic

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 4de Ligt
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 14McKennie
  • 30Bentancur
  • 25Rabiot
  • 22Chiesa
  • 10Dybala
  • 9Morata

Substitutes

  • 5Arthur
  • 8Ramsey
  • 13Danilo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 28Demiral
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 38Frabotta
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 53Andrade Sanches Correia
  • 77Buffon
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Robin Gosens.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Weston McKennie (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rafael Tolói (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Remo Freuler.

  5. Post update

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Luis Muriel (Atalanta).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Álvaro Morata (Juventus).

  9. Post update

    Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Duván Zapata (Atalanta).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by José Luis Palomino.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by José Luis Palomino.

  16. Post update

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Marten de Roon with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Muriel.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan30235269274274
2AC Milan31206559362366
3Juventus31189461273463
4Atalanta31188571383362
5Napoli30192965343159
6Lazio30184849381158
7Roma30166854441054
8Sassuolo31121095249346
9Hellas Verona31118123938141
10Sampdoria31116144246-439
11Bologna31107144147-637
12Udinese3199133441-736
13Genoa31711133346-1332
14Spezia3188154157-1632
15Fiorentina3179153952-1330
16Benevento3179153058-2830
17Torino29512124252-1027
18Cagliari3167183554-1925
19Parma31311173263-3120
20Crotone3143243879-4115
View full Italian Serie A table

