Atalanta v Juventus

Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a corner.
Line-ups
Atalanta
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 95Gollini
- 2Toloi
- 6Palomino
- 19Djimsiti
- 3Maehle
- 15de Roon
- 11Freuler
- 8Gosens
- 32Pessina
- 91Zapata
- 9Muriel
Substitutes
- 4Sutalo
- 7Lammers
- 13Caldara
- 18Malinovskiy
- 20Kovalenko
- 31Rossi
- 40Ruggeri
- 57Sportiello
- 59Al Miranchuk
- 72Ilicic
- 88Pasalic
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 4de Ligt
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo Silva
- 14McKennie
- 30Bentancur
- 25Rabiot
- 22Chiesa
- 10Dybala
- 9Morata
Substitutes
- 5Arthur
- 8Ramsey
- 13Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 28Demiral
- 31Pinsoglio
- 38Frabotta
- 44Kulusevski
- 53Andrade Sanches Correia
- 77Buffon
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Robin Gosens.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Weston McKennie (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rafael Tolói (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Remo Freuler.
Post update
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Luis Muriel (Atalanta).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.
Post update
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Juventus).
Post update
Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Duván Zapata (Atalanta).
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by José Luis Palomino.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by José Luis Palomino.
Post update
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
Post update
Attempt missed. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Marten de Roon with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Muriel.