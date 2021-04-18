AC Milan v Genoa

Attempt missed. Kevin Strootman (Genoa) left footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andrea Masiello.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99G Donnarumma
- 20KaluluSubstituted forDalotat 62'minutes
- 24Kjaer
- 23Tomori
- 19Hernández
- 4BennacerSubstituted forTonaliat 74'minutes
- 79Kessié
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forDíazat 63'minutes
- 10Calhanoglu
- 12Rebic
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forMandzukicat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Dalot
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 8Tonali
- 9Mandzukic
- 13Romagnoli
- 15Hauge
- 18Meité
- 21Díaz
- 33Krunic
- 46Gabbia
- 89Moleri
Genoa
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Perin
- 5GoldanigaBooked at 26mins
- 21Radovanovic
- 55Masiello
- 18GhiglioneSubstituted forBiraschiat 57'minutes
- 16Zajc
- 47Badelj
- 20Strootman
- 29CassataSubstituted forPandevat 74'minutes
- 9ScamaccaSubstituted forShomurodovat 74'minutes
- 23DestroSubstituted forPjacaat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Zapata
- 11Behrami
- 14Biraschi
- 17Portanova
- 19Pandev
- 24Melegoni
- 25Onguéné
- 32Paleari
- 37Pjaca
- 61Shomurodov
- 65Rovella
- 99Czyborra
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Attempt saved. Ante Rebic (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Goran Pandev replaces Francesco Cassata.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Eldor Shomurodov replaces Gianluca Scamacca.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Sandro Tonali replaces Ismaël Bennacer.
Goal!
Own Goal by Gianluca Scamacca, Genoa. Milan 2, Genoa 1.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Miha Zajc.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Milan Badelj.
Attempt blocked. Ismaël Bennacer (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brahim Díaz.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Mario Mandzukic replaces Rafael Leão.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Brahim Díaz replaces Alexis Saelemaekers.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Diogo Dalot replaces Pierre Kalulu.
Attempt missed. Simon Kjaer (Milan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Kevin Strootman.
Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Milan Badelj.
Attempt blocked. Rafael Leão (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Attempt missed. Marko Pjaca (Genoa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Francesco Cassata.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Davide Biraschi replaces Paolo Ghiglione.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Marko Pjaca replaces Mattia Destro.
Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.