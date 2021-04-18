Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan2GenoaGenoa1

AC Milan v Genoa

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 20KaluluSubstituted forDalotat 62'minutes
  • 24Kjaer
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 4BennacerSubstituted forTonaliat 74'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forDíazat 63'minutes
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 12Rebic
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forMandzukicat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Dalot
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 8Tonali
  • 9Mandzukic
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 15Hauge
  • 18Meité
  • 21Díaz
  • 33Krunic
  • 46Gabbia
  • 89Moleri

Genoa

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Perin
  • 5GoldanigaBooked at 26mins
  • 21Radovanovic
  • 55Masiello
  • 18GhiglioneSubstituted forBiraschiat 57'minutes
  • 16Zajc
  • 47Badelj
  • 20Strootman
  • 29CassataSubstituted forPandevat 74'minutes
  • 9ScamaccaSubstituted forShomurodovat 74'minutes
  • 23DestroSubstituted forPjacaat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Zapata
  • 11Behrami
  • 14Biraschi
  • 17Portanova
  • 19Pandev
  • 24Melegoni
  • 25Onguéné
  • 32Paleari
  • 37Pjaca
  • 61Shomurodov
  • 65Rovella
  • 99Czyborra
Referee:
Gianpaolo Calvarese

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamGenoa
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Strootman (Genoa) left footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andrea Masiello.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ante Rebic (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Genoa. Goran Pandev replaces Francesco Cassata.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Genoa. Eldor Shomurodov replaces Gianluca Scamacca.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Milan. Sandro Tonali replaces Ismaël Bennacer.

  6. Goal!

    Own Goal by Gianluca Scamacca, Genoa. Milan 2, Genoa 1.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Miha Zajc.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Milan Badelj.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ismaël Bennacer (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brahim Díaz.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Milan. Mario Mandzukic replaces Rafael Leão.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Milan. Brahim Díaz replaces Alexis Saelemaekers.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Milan. Diogo Dalot replaces Pierre Kalulu.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Simon Kjaer (Milan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Kevin Strootman.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Milan Badelj.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rafael Leão (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marko Pjaca (Genoa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Francesco Cassata.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Genoa. Davide Biraschi replaces Paolo Ghiglione.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Genoa. Marko Pjaca replaces Mattia Destro.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan30235269274274
2AC Milan31206559362366
3Juventus30188461273462
4Atalanta30187571383361
5Napoli30192965343159
6Lazio2917484638855
7Roma30166854441054
8Sassuolo31121095249346
9Hellas Verona31118123938141
10Sampdoria31116144246-439
11Udinese3199133441-736
12Bologna3097143946-734
13Spezia3088144055-1532
14Genoa31711133346-1332
15Benevento3079143055-2530
16Fiorentina3179153952-1330
17Torino29512124252-1027
18Cagliari3167183554-1925
19Parma31311173263-3120
20Crotone3143243879-4115
View full Italian Serie A table

