Liam Cullen headed home from Connor Roberts' cross to give Swansea a 2-2 draw against Wycombe

Liam Cullen says he is ready to fill in for Andre Ayew as Swansea City's leading scorer faces a spell on the sidelines.

Swansea are waiting to discover the extent of the hamstring injury 15-goal Ayew picked up during Saturday's draw with Wycombe.

Cullen, 21, came off the bench to score against Wycombe despite training only twice before the game after almost three months out injured.

"I feel really fit," said the striker.

"I obviously want to play for this club as much as I can but at the end of the day it's not my decision.

"I'll do anything I'm asked by the gaffer to be honest."

Swansea had feared Cullen would miss the rest of the season after he was injured in their FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest on 23 January.

But the Wales Under-21 international says his ankle "feel stronger than ever" after surgery and is hungry to start Tuesday's Championship clash with Queens Park Rangers if required.

Swansea are short of forward options after Ayew, who has played in all but one of their league games this season, lasted only nine minutes against Wigan.

Head coach Steve Cooper conceded over the weekend that while it was too early to say how long Ayew would be out for, the Ghana captain is almost certain to miss QPR.

Third-placed Swansea go to Reading on 25 April, host Derby on 1 May and finish with a trip to Watford seven days later before a possible play-off campaign.

Cooper's side are six points behind Watford, who occupy second spot ahead of their trip to promoted Norwich City on Tuesday.

"Obviously we've got a massive four games now. We are going to give everything we can to try to get the results we need," Cullen added.

Swansea academy product Cullen has scored three goals in 11 appearances - only four of which have been starts - this season, having netted his first senior goal for the club at Reading on the final day of last term.