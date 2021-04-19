Scottish Cup: Aberdeen v Dundee Utd & Kilmarnock v St Mirren live on BBC
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup
Four Premiership clubs will be live across BBC Scotland next weekend in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.
Dundee United's trip to face Aberdeen will be on BBC One Scotland at 14:30 BST on Sunday.
And St Mirren's visit to Kilmarnock will be on BBC Scotland on Monday at 19:45, followed by the semi-final draw.
Rangers' home tie with St Johnstone will be on Sunday at 18:30, with Hibernian v Motherwell starting the action on Saturday at 17:00.
Sportscene will show highlights on Saturday (22:20) and Sunday (22:30) on BBC One Scotland.
There will also be full coverage of all four matches on Sportsound and on the BBC Sport website and app.