Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Livingston, Hibs, Ryan Kent, Connor Goldson, Mohamed Elyounoussi
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Leeds United hope to make it third time lucky with their attempts to land Ryan Kent as they line up a £15m offer for the Rangers winger. (Daily Mail)
Central defender Connor Goldson is set to commit his long-term future to Rangers by signing a contract extension early next week. (Daily Record)
Interim manager John Kennedy admits a feeling of guilt over Neil Lennon's sacking is the driving force behind Celtic's bid for Scottish Cup glory. (Daily Record)
John Kennedy hopes Celtic can sign Mohamed Elyounoussi on a permanent deal, with the Norway international's second loan spell from Southampton up at the end of the season. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Scott Brown will be missed in the heat of derby battle when he leaves Celtic in the summer. (Daily Record)
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists his players cannot allow themselves to be distracted by this week's developments surrounding the racist abuse of Glen Kamara as they set their sights on ending Celtic's grip on the Scottish Cup. (Scotsman)
Manager David Martindale has admitted Jay Emmanuel-Thomas will likely leave Livingston this summer after the striker scored a double in Saturday's Scottish Cup defeat to Aberdeen. (Scotsman)
"I'm still hungry for more" - Hibs' David Gray is eyeing another Scottish Cup as he reflects on the glory of the 2016 final and his future. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Scott Robertson, 19, aims to emulate pal Stephen Welsh in becoming a first-team regular when he returns to Celtic from his loan spell with Doncaster Rovers. (Daily Record)
Former Rangers and Dundee midfielder Jamie Ness opens up on walking away from football and how therapy is healing mental health struggles. (Daily Record)