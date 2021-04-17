Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Leeds United hope to make it third time lucky with their attempts to land Ryan Kent as they line up a £15m offer for the Rangers winger. (Daily Mail) external-link

Central defender Connor Goldson is set to commit his long-term future to Rangers by signing a contract extension early next week. (Daily Record) external-link

Interim manager John Kennedy admits a feeling of guilt over Neil Lennon's sacking is the driving force behind Celtic's bid for Scottish Cup glory. (Daily Record) external-link

John Kennedy hopes Celtic can sign Mohamed Elyounoussi on a permanent deal, with the Norway international's second loan spell from Southampton up at the end of the season. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Scott Brown will be missed in the heat of derby battle when he leaves Celtic in the summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists his players cannot allow themselves to be distracted by this week's developments surrounding the racist abuse of Glen Kamara as they set their sights on ending Celtic's grip on the Scottish Cup. (Scotsman) external-link

Manager David Martindale has admitted Jay Emmanuel-Thomas will likely leave Livingston this summer after the striker scored a double in Saturday's Scottish Cup defeat to Aberdeen. (Scotsman) external-link

"I'm still hungry for more" - Hibs' David Gray is eyeing another Scottish Cup as he reflects on the glory of the 2016 final and his future. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Scott Robertson, 19, aims to emulate pal Stephen Welsh in becoming a first-team regular when he returns to Celtic from his loan spell with Doncaster Rovers. (Daily Record) external-link