Aston VillaAston Villa19:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion

Matty Cash leaves the pitch after being sent off against Manchester City, with Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith looking on
Aston Villa will be without the suspended Matty Cash, who was sent off in midweek

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith says Wesley could be involved for the first time since he ruptured knee ligaments against Burnley on New Year's Day 2020.

Matty Cash is banned and Jack Grealish, Morgan Sanson and Trezeguet remain out.

West Brom have fielded the same starting XI in their last two matches but head coach Sam Allardyce could make changes after the defeat at Leicester.

Branislav Ivanovic remains out with a hamstring tear but the Baggies have no reported new injuries.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa gave Manchester City a decent game on Wednesday night but still ended up being beaten.

If they play like that against West Brom, though, I think Villa will take the points. The Baggies have put up a bit of a fight in recent weeks, but I don't see them staying up - they have left themselves too much to do.

Prediction: 2-1

Sam Allardyce is looking for his 10th Premier League victory over Aston Villa as a manager

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Aston Villa could achieve their first league double over West Brom since the 2008-09 season, when the Baggies were relegated to the Championship.
  • West Brom have won just four of the 21 Premier League meetings (D9, L8).
  • The Baggies have had a player sent off in each of their past three fixtures against Villa in all competitions

Aston Villa

  • Aston Villa could lose three consecutive Premier League games for the first time this season.
  • They have only won one of their past five home league matches (D1, L3).
  • Only Sheffield United and Southampton have lost more Premier League matches than Villa's nine so far in 2021.
  • Dean Smith's side have kept 14 clean sheets in this season's Premier League but have gone five games without one.
  • Villa have won five of their eight Sunday matches in the Premier League this season, losing the other three.
  • Seven of Ollie Watkins' 12 Premier League goals this season have come in games played on Sundays.
  • Anwar El Ghazi has scored four league goals against West Brom but none of them have come at Villa Park.

West Bromwich Albion

  • West Brom have conceded 62 league goals this season - only three teams across Europe's top five leagues have conceded more in 2020-21.
  • The Baggies have won just two of their 16 Premier League away matches this season (D4, L10).
  • Sam Allardyce's side have failed to score in four of their past five away league fixtures.
  • Albion have drawn three and lost six of their nine Sunday games this season.
  • Allardyce has won Premier League games against Aston Villa while in charge of Bolton, Blackburn, West Ham and Sunderland.

Sunday 25th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33245469244577
2Man Utd32199464352966
3Leicester32185958372159
4Chelsea321510750311955
5West Ham32167953421155
6Tottenham331581056381853
7Liverpool32158954381653
8Everton31147104340349
9Arsenal32137124436846
10Leeds32144145050046
11Aston Villa31135134435944
12Wolves32118133241-941
13Crystal Palace31108133352-1938
14Southampton32106164058-1836
15Newcastle3298153553-1835
16Brighton32713123338-534
17Burnley3289152645-1933
18Fulham33512162543-1827
19West Brom3259182862-3424
20Sheff Utd3242261756-3914
