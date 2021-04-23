Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa will be without the suspended Matty Cash, who was sent off in midweek

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith says Wesley could be involved for the first time since he ruptured knee ligaments against Burnley on New Year's Day 2020.

Matty Cash is banned and Jack Grealish, Morgan Sanson and Trezeguet remain out.

West Brom have fielded the same starting XI in their last two matches but head coach Sam Allardyce could make changes after the defeat at Leicester.

Branislav Ivanovic remains out with a hamstring tear but the Baggies have no reported new injuries.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa gave Manchester City a decent game on Wednesday night but still ended up being beaten.

If they play like that against West Brom, though, I think Villa will take the points. The Baggies have put up a bit of a fight in recent weeks, but I don't see them staying up - they have left themselves too much to do.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa could achieve their first league double over West Brom since the 2008-09 season, when the Baggies were relegated to the Championship.

West Brom have won just four of the 21 Premier League meetings (D9, L8).

The Baggies have had a player sent off in each of their past three fixtures against Villa in all competitions

Aston Villa

Aston Villa could lose three consecutive Premier League games for the first time this season.

They have only won one of their past five home league matches (D1, L3).

Only Sheffield United and Southampton have lost more Premier League matches than Villa's nine so far in 2021.

Dean Smith's side have kept 14 clean sheets in this season's Premier League but have gone five games without one.

Villa have won five of their eight Sunday matches in the Premier League this season, losing the other three.

Seven of Ollie Watkins' 12 Premier League goals this season have come in games played on Sundays.

Anwar El Ghazi has scored four league goals against West Brom but none of them have come at Villa Park.

West Bromwich Albion