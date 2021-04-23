Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers12:00BurnleyBurnley
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope
Goalkeeper Nick Pope has missed Burnley's last two matches

TEAM NEWS

Wolves remain without midfielder Ruben Neves, who is continuing to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Jonny and Marcal are also still sidelined.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is expected to be available after recovering from a shoulder problem.

Ashley Barnes has returned to training but this game comes too soon for him, while Kevin Long and Robbie Brady are ruled out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley have lost their past three league games and have dropped to fourth bottom of the table, but I don't think they will go down.

The Clarets have not been playing too badly during that time - they came close to getting a point at Old Trafford last weekend and held the lead in their previous two matches.

Even a draw would be a big result for Sean Dyche's side in their situation, but I actually think they will do better than that at Molineux. They will be fighting for their lives while Wolves, who are safely in mid-table, won't be.

Prediction: 1-2

Burnley have lost seven of eight Premier League games on a Sunday this season
The exception was December's win at Arsenal

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Burnley are vying to complete a top-flight double against Wolves for the first time since the 1956-57 season.
  • Wolves have won just one of the past nine league meetings (D4, L4).
  • Burnley's most recent top-flight win at Molineux was in September 1973.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves are aiming to win three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since a similar sequence last June.
  • Nine of their 11 league victories this season have been by a one-goal margin.
  • They are the only club not to lose a Premier League fixture this season after scoring the opening goal, winning eight of nine matches.
  • Nuno Espirito Santo's side would have to win all six of their remaining games to equal their final tally of 59 points in 2019-20.
  • Adama Traore has either scored or assisted in each of his last three appearances, ending a run of 35 Premier League matches without being directly involved in a goal.

Burnley

  • After a run of just one defeat in eight Premier League matches, Burnley have lost each of their last three and conceded two goals or more in each of those fixtures.
  • The Clarets have only managed two wins in 13 Premier League games (D5, L6).
  • They have lost 12 of 16 top-flight fixtures this term after conceding first, drawing three times and winning against Aston Villa in January.
  • Matej Vydra has scored three goals in his last six Premier League appearances, as many as he had in his previous 53 in the competition.
  • Jay Rodriguez is one short of 100 career league goals. He has scored once in his last 29 top-flight appearances.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33245469244577
2Man Utd32199464352966
3Leicester32185958372159
4Chelsea321510750311955
5West Ham32167953421155
6Tottenham331581056381853
7Liverpool32158954381653
8Everton31147104340349
9Arsenal32137124436846
10Leeds32144145050046
11Aston Villa31135134435944
12Wolves32118133241-941
13Crystal Palace31108133352-1938
14Southampton32106164058-1836
15Newcastle3298153553-1835
16Brighton32713123338-534
17Burnley3289152645-1933
18Fulham33512162543-1827
19West Brom3259182862-3424
20Sheff Utd3242261756-3914
View full Premier League table

