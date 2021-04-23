Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley

TEAM NEWS
Wolves remain without midfielder Ruben Neves, who is continuing to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.
Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Jonny and Marcal are also still sidelined.
Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is expected to be available after recovering from a shoulder problem.
Ashley Barnes has returned to training but this game comes too soon for him, while Kevin Long and Robbie Brady are ruled out.
- BBC to show Wolves versus Burnley
- The ex-players going back to school - what it takes to become a top coach
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Burnley have lost their past three league games and have dropped to fourth bottom of the table, but I don't think they will go down.
The Clarets have not been playing too badly during that time - they came close to getting a point at Old Trafford last weekend and held the lead in their previous two matches.
Even a draw would be a big result for Sean Dyche's side in their situation, but I actually think they will do better than that at Molineux. They will be fighting for their lives while Wolves, who are safely in mid-table, won't be.
Prediction: 1-2
Lawro's full predictions v Wolf Alice bassist Theo Ellis
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Burnley are vying to complete a top-flight double against Wolves for the first time since the 1956-57 season.
- Wolves have won just one of the past nine league meetings (D4, L4).
- Burnley's most recent top-flight win at Molineux was in September 1973.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves are aiming to win three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since a similar sequence last June.
- Nine of their 11 league victories this season have been by a one-goal margin.
- They are the only club not to lose a Premier League fixture this season after scoring the opening goal, winning eight of nine matches.
- Nuno Espirito Santo's side would have to win all six of their remaining games to equal their final tally of 59 points in 2019-20.
- Adama Traore has either scored or assisted in each of his last three appearances, ending a run of 35 Premier League matches without being directly involved in a goal.
Burnley
- After a run of just one defeat in eight Premier League matches, Burnley have lost each of their last three and conceded two goals or more in each of those fixtures.
- The Clarets have only managed two wins in 13 Premier League games (D5, L6).
- They have lost 12 of 16 top-flight fixtures this term after conceding first, drawing three times and winning against Aston Villa in January.
- Matej Vydra has scored three goals in his last six Premier League appearances, as many as he had in his previous 53 in the competition.
- Jay Rodriguez is one short of 100 career league goals. He has scored once in his last 29 top-flight appearances.