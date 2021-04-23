Leeds United v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Raphinha had yet to return to training by Thursday following a thigh injury suffered against Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed winger Raphinha is struggling to recover in time from the thigh injury he sustained against Manchester City.

Rodrigo remains out with a muscle problem, while Liam Cooper serves the second of his three-match ban.

Manchester United may have Marcus Rashford available again after a foot injury.

Eric Bailly is back in training following his recovery from Covid-19, but Anthony Martial remains out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United smashed Leeds 6-2 at Old Trafford earlier in the season but I think it will be much closer this time.

Leeds have gone five games unbeaten, and have taken points off teams like Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool in that time, but Manchester United are on a good run themselves, with five straight wins in all competitions since they went out of the FA Cup to Leicester.

Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani are both looking dangerous in attack for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and, defensively, I think Manchester United will deal with Leeds better than Liverpool did on Monday. They should edge it.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be their first Premier League meeting at Elland Road since October 2003.

Leeds' last victory over Manchester United in the Premier League was 1-0 at home in September 2002.

Leeds United

Leeds could go six consecutive Premier League matches unbeaten for the first time since 2002.

That unbeaten run was halted by a 4-3 home defeat to Manchester United, which included two goals from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

They have lost just once at home in their past six league games (W3, D2).

Diego Llorente's equaliser against Liverpool on Monday night was the 100th goal to be scored in a Leeds Premier League game this season. They have both scored and conceded 50.

Stuart Dallas has scored against Manchester City and Manchester United this season. The last Leeds player to score in three separate matches against the Manchester clubs in one season was Peter Lorimer in 1971-72.

Manchester United