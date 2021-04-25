The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women12:30Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women
Venue: Leigh Sports Village, England

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 4Turner
  • 20Smith
  • 21Turner
  • 17Batlle
  • 37Staniforth
  • 10Zelem
  • 7Toone
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 24Press
  • 18Hanson

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 11Galton
  • 14Groenen
  • 19Ross
  • 22Bentley
  • 23Russo
  • 28Jones
  • 32Bourne

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Spencer
  • 29Neville
  • 5Harrop
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 4Green
  • 11Cho
  • 16Graham
  • 18Kennedy
  • 10Williams
  • 9Dean
  • 17Naz

Substitutes

  • 1Mikalsen
  • 7Davison
  • 8Peplow
  • 14Addison
  • 15Worm
  • 19Quinn
  • 23Ayane
  • 35Morgan
Referee:
Christiana Hattersley

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women20163162105251
2Man City Women20154160134749
3Arsenal Women18122457144338
4Man Utd Women19122537191838
5Everton Women1994638261231
6Brighton Women197391635-1924
7Reading Women194872133-1220
8Tottenham Women1945101635-1917
9West Ham Women1834112136-1513
10B'ham City Women1834111337-2413
11Aston Villa Women1933131446-3212
12Bristol City Women2026121768-5112
View full The FA Women's Super League table

