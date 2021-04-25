Championship
Bristol CityBristol City13:00LutonLuton Town
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Luton Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich44289769333693
2Watford442610861283388
3Brentford432115773413278
4Bournemouth4422111173433077
5Swansea4422111152341877
6Barnsley442381356461077
7Reading4419121357461169
8Cardiff4417131461481364
9Middlesbrough44189175449563
10QPR441711165254-262
11Millwall441417134245-359
12Stoke441415154850-257
13Luton42169173646-1057
14Preston44167214555-1055
15Blackburn441411195951853
16Birmingham441313183552-1752
17Nottm Forest441215173643-751
18Bristol City43156224258-1651
19Coventry441312194259-1751
20Huddersfield441211214768-2147
21Derby441110233253-2143
22Rotherham42116254257-1539
23Sheff Wed44129233758-2139
24Wycombe44910253569-3437
