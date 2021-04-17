Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bayern were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Paris St-Germain on Tuesday

Bayern Munich responded to their Champions League exit with victory over third-placed Wolfsburg to stretch their Bundesliga lead to seven points.

In an entertaining game, teenager Jamal Musiala and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting put Bayern 2-0 up after 24 minutes.

Wout Weghorst pulled a goal back in the 35th minute only for Musiala to head in his second two minutes later.

Maximilian Philipp's sweet half-volley reduced the deficit again in the second half but Bayern held on.

After second-placed RB Leipzig drew 0-0 with Hoffenheim on Friday night, Bayern's win could prove decisive in the title race with just five games remaining.

Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer crucially denied Weghorst an equaliser with a smart save in the 66th minute.

The Wolfsburg striker had been flagged offside but replays suggested that decision would have been overturned by the video assistant referee had his finish beaten Neuer.

Seventeen-year-old Musiala, who earlier this season opted to play international football for Germany over England and Nigeria, had an effort cleared off the line in the second half as he chased a hat-trick.