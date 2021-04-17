German Bundesliga
WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg2Bayern MunichBayern Munich3

Wolfsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich: Jamal Musiala scores twice as Bayern respond to PSG loss with win

Bayern Munich celebrate Jamal Musiala goal
Bayern were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Paris St-Germain on Tuesday

Bayern Munich responded to their Champions League exit with victory over third-placed Wolfsburg to stretch their Bundesliga lead to seven points.

In an entertaining game, teenager Jamal Musiala and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting put Bayern 2-0 up after 24 minutes.

Wout Weghorst pulled a goal back in the 35th minute only for Musiala to head in his second two minutes later.

Maximilian Philipp's sweet half-volley reduced the deficit again in the second half but Bayern held on.

After second-placed RB Leipzig drew 0-0 with Hoffenheim on Friday night, Bayern's win could prove decisive in the title race with just five games remaining.

Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer crucially denied Weghorst an equaliser with a smart save in the 66th minute.

The Wolfsburg striker had been flagged offside but replays suggested that decision would have been overturned by the video assistant referee had his finish beaten Neuer.

Seventeen-year-old Musiala, who earlier this season opted to play international football for Germany over England and Nigeria, had an effort cleared off the line in the second half as he chased a hat-trick.

Line-ups

Wolfsburg

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Casteels
  • 19MbabuBooked at 86mins
  • 4Lacroix
  • 25Brooks
  • 6Rosa SilvaBooked at 57mins
  • 31Gerhardt
  • 24Schlager
  • 20BakuSubstituted forBrekaloat 55'minutes
  • 17PhilippSubstituted forBialekat 78'minutes
  • 40Santos SaSubstituted forRoussillonat 60'minutes
  • 9Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 5Bruma
  • 7Brekalo
  • 12Pervan
  • 14Mehmedi
  • 15Roussillon
  • 21Bialek
  • 33Ginczek
  • 34Pongracic
  • 39Siersleben

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 17Boateng
  • 21HernándezBooked at 79minsSubstituted forNianzouat 90+6'minutes
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 27Alaba
  • 10SanéSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 87'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forComanat 73'minutes
  • 13Choupo-Moting

Substitutes

  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Nianzou
  • 28Oliveira Dantas
  • 29Coman
  • 32Scott
  • 35Nübel
  • 44Stanisic
  • 49Zaiser
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamWolfsburgAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 2, FC Bayern München 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 2, FC Bayern München 3.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Lucas Hernández because of an injury.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Alaba.

  5. Post update

    Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Bartosz Bialek (VfL Wolfsburg).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Alaba.

  8. Post update

    Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

  11. Post update

    Paulo Otávio (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. John Brooks tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Leroy Sané.

  14. Booking

    Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg).

  17. Post update

    Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jérôme Roussillon (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wout Weghorst following a fast break.

  20. Post update

    Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

