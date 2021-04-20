Manchester City's Caroline Weir (centre) and Chelsea's Erin Cutbert (right) are team-mates at international level

Women's Super League: Manchester City v Chelsea Venue: The Academy Stadium, Manchester Date: Wednesday, 21 April Time: 18:00 BST Coverage: Listen to live BBC Radio commentary

Scotland stars Erin Cuthbert and Caroline Weir will put their international allegiances aside in Wednesday's crucial Women's Super League top-of-the-table encounter.

Weir's second-placed Manchester City side welcome Cuthbert and league leaders Chelsea, with just two points separating the clubs.

A priceless win for City would move them top of the WSL with two games remaining, as Weir's side aim to win their first title in five years.

"We've worked hard to put ourselves in this position," Weir says. "We know what's at stake, so as players we're looking forward to it. It's good for the league. There's going to be a lot of coverage on it and it's the games you want to be involved in."

Cuthbert's Chelsea are bidding for a third successive victory against City this campaign, which would all but confirm consecutive WSL titles.

The first league meeting between the sides this season resulted in a 3-1 win for the league leaders in October, while extra time was required in January's thrilling FA Cup quarter-final that ended with Chelsea as 4-2 winners.

Cuthbert is prepared for another tight encounter with her close Scotland team-mate, as her side prepare for a season-defining end to the month.

"There's a crucial period coming up that's going to define our season," Cuthbert says. "I'm living the dream, without a doubt. Manchester City will be a tough game, it's always really tough there and they're always edgy affairs. This one will be no different.

"Then three days later we go to Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals. When you say it like that it sounds a bit crazy."

'We could hit a bigger market'

The magnitude of Wednesday's game coincides with the recent news that, as of next season, the BBC will show the WSL on network free-to-air TV for the first time in an historic three-year broadcast deal.

The package - worth £7-8m per season - includes 22 live games across the BBC, while Sky will screen 44 matches.

Described as "a watershed moment" by the FA, the joy is shared with WSL stars like Cuthbert and Weir as the women's game continues to grow.

"When I was younger, I just remember watching [men's] FA Cup finals on TV," Cuthbert says. "That's all I could get access to in terms of the game in England.

"This year every WSL game has been streamed, even if it's not been on TV. That's given the league massive exposure, that's what's putting itself ahead of other leagues in Europe at the moment.

"The broadcast deal has come at a perfect time because now is the time to expand that exposure even more. I feel like we really could hit a bigger market."

'We accept it in tennis, why not football?'

While women's football has significantly progressed in the past decade, on and off the pitch, Cuthbert and Weir believe there is still a long way to go in terms of elevating the game to the elite level and changing unwarranted negative perceptions that can often plague the game.

But with the right backing and continued exposure, both Scotland stars feel the game is on the right track to inspire a new generation.

"We need to accept the differences in men's and women's football," Cuthbert says. "We accept it in tennis, so why don't we accept it in football?

"We're not asking for it to be the same, we know it's not the same. I know that I can't run as fast as a male player but can we be as technical? Of course we can."

And Weir added: "We hope to inspire the next generation of players. From my experience growing up, there were no female footballers out there that I looked up to. Thankfully now that's changed.

"We are playing catch-up. Women haven't been playing football for as long as men so that does come into it, but I think things happen slowly and I think perceptions are changing."