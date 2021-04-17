Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Cove Rangers beat Falkirk 2-0 to join them at the top of Scottish League 1 with one round of pre-split games left.

Mitch Megginson netted either side of half-time, taking his season's tally to 11, as Cove made it four successive home wins without conceding.

Paul Hartley's side trail Falkirk on goal difference, with Partick Thistle a point back in third.

In Saturday's other game, East Fife rose to fourth with a 2-1 home victory over Peterhead.

The visitors led through a first-half Hamish Ritchie goal but were reduced to 10 men after the interval when Andrew McDonald was shown a straight red for a challenge on Ryan Wallace.

East Fife capitalised with a Danny Denholm header and Scott Agnew strike before having Craig Watson dismissed late on after a second booking.

After Tuesday's fixtures, the league splits in half for the final four games of the season. Montrose, two points behind fifth-place Airdrieonians, are the only team who can still break into the top half.