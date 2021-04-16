West Ham United are in pole position to sign 23-year-old Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard as Leicester City are having second thoughts over a rumoured approach. (Football Insider) external-link

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster has talked up his "fantastic relationship" with Celtic as he explained he turned down a return to the Glasgow club in the summer because he wanted to fight for his place at the Premier League outfit. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon is confident Peter Pawlett will remain at Tannadice, with the midfielder, who scored the only goal in Friday's Scottish Cup win over Forfar Athletic, weighing up a new deal with his present club or a pre-contract with Scottish Premiership rivals St Johnstone. (Daily Record) external-link

Harry Cochrane, the 19-year-old midfielder presently on loan to Montrose, is to leave Hearts this summer after rejecting the offer of a new contract with the Scottish Championship title winners. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine says the intensity of training sessions under new manager Stephen glass have been a "shock to the system". (Daily Record) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale is confident of overcoming obstacles in way of European football should his side qualify - despite the recent revelation that their failure to meet some Uefa requirements could bar them from entry. (The Scotsman) external-link

Slavia Prague centre-half Ondrej Kudela may take his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after being told he can overturn his 10-game ban, imposed for racist abuse aimed at Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, by a leading Czech lawyer. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard loved to see Arsenal thump Slavia Prague 4-0 in the Europa League after his own side's controversy filled exit to the Czech outfit. (The National) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who was a player with Rangers, is relishing the prospect of a return to Ibrox when the Premier League side arrive for a friendly on 17 July as part of the Scottish champions' 150th anniversary celebrations. (The Herald) external-link

Scotland will be the last side to play in Luxembourg's Josy-Barthel Stadium in their Euro 2020 warm-up friendly on 6 June as the finishing touches are made on the new £67m Stade de Luxembourg. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Former Celtic and St Mirren winger Lewis Morgan is setting his sights on a Scotland recall as Inter Miami for the Major League Soccer season kick-off having been voted most valuable player after his debut season stateside. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland centre-half Stuart Findlay made his Philadelphia Union debut as a substitute as they eased into the quarter-finals of the CONACAF Champions League by beating Deportivo Saprissa of Costa Rica 4-0 on the night and 5-0 on aggregate. (Scottish Sun, print edition)