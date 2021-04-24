Greenock Morton v Alloa Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|25
|15
|6
|4
|56
|24
|32
|51
|2
|Raith Rovers
|25
|12
|7
|6
|44
|30
|14
|43
|3
|Dundee
|25
|10
|9
|6
|45
|39
|6
|39
|4
|Dunfermline
|25
|9
|9
|7
|34
|30
|4
|36
|5
|Inverness CT
|25
|8
|11
|6
|34
|26
|8
|35
|6
|Queen of Sth
|25
|9
|4
|12
|38
|49
|-11
|31
|7
|Arbroath
|25
|7
|8
|10
|25
|30
|-5
|29
|8
|Ayr
|25
|6
|9
|10
|29
|35
|-6
|27
|9
|Morton
|25
|6
|9
|10
|21
|32
|-11
|27
|10
|Alloa
|25
|4
|6
|15
|28
|59
|-31
|18
