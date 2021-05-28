Hartlepool United v Weymouth

First Half ends, Hartlepool United 2, Weymouth 0.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
Formation 4-4-2
- 13James
- 23Sterry
- 2Cass
- 8Featherstone
- 15Johnson
- 4Liddle
- 3Ferguson
- 14Holohan
- 6Shelton
- 11Oates
- 27Elliott
Substitutes
- 7Donaldson
- 10Molyneux
- 21Ravas
- 22Crawford
- 26Francis-Angol
Weymouth
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Benfield
- 15Leslie-Smith
- 17BrooksBooked at 39mins
- 23Murray
- 26Harfield
- 21Mensah
- 16Robinson
- 27Worman
- 10McQuoidSubstituted forNgaloat 45'minutes
- 18Dallas
- 42Fonkeu
Substitutes
- 6Ngalo
- 13Lander
- 25Bruton
- 29Ross
- 32Shields
- Referee:
- Adam Herczeg
Live Text
Half Time
Substitution
Substitution, Weymouth. Jordan Ngalo replaces Josh McQuoid.
Booking
Calvin Brooks (Weymouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Weymouth 0. Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United).
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Weymouth 0. Ryan Johnson (Hartlepool United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.