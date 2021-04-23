West Ham United v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

David Moyes says West Ham are "realistic" about their chances of qualifying for the Champions League

TEAM NEWS

West Ham manager David Moyes is hopeful that Aaron Cresswell will return from a hamstring problem to face Chelsea.

Jesse Lingard is fit but Craig Dawson serves a one-match ban and Declan Rice, Michail Antonio and Arthur Masuaku are not expected to be available.

Chelsea's only absentee is midfielder Mateo Kovacic because of a hamstring injury.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will be recalled to the starting line-up.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a big game in terms of the top four and I just wonder if West Ham might be in a bit of a trough at the moment after their defeat by Newcastle last time out.

Declan Rice and Michail Antonio are injured and Craig Dawson is suspended after his red card against the Magpies.

Chelsea did not do a lot in their draw against Brighton on Tuesday, although that game was overshadowed by what was happening to the plans for the ESL. Thankfully that is not something we have to worry about anymore.

The Blues have got their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday so boss Thomas Tuchel might rest players, although it is difficult to know what his priority will be.

Chelsea need to be in the Champions League next season, and you would think that qualifying for it through their league position is going to be a lot easier than winning it to get back in it. So I would be very surprised if Tuchel seriously messes with his team on Saturday.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Wolf Alice bassist Theo Ellis

It's their best run since a six-match streak between January 2006 and January 2007.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 100th top-flight meeting. West Ham are vying to win successive home league games against Chelsea for the first time in 18 years.

However, Chelsea were 3-0 winners at Stamford Bridge in December and can earn an eighth Premier League double over West Ham.

West Ham United

West Ham have equalled the club Premier League record of 16 victories in a season and need eight points to surpass their highest Premier League points total, set in 2016.

The Hammers have the division's second best home record this season, with 31 points. They need one home win to reach 10 in the top flight for the first time since 2001-02.

David Moyes' side can equal their longest Premier League unbeaten run at London Stadium on Saturday: six matches from January to March 2019.

However, they are in danger of suffering consecutive league defeats for the first time since their opening two games of the season.

Their only victory in 11 league fixtures this season against the established top six came at home to Spurs in February (D3, L7).

West Ham can become the first club to both score and concede multiple goals in five successive Premier League matches since they did so five years ago.

All five of Moyes' Premier League wins as a manager against Chelsea came in home fixtures, latterly in July last year.

Jesse Lingard could equal Diafra Sakho's West Ham record of scoring in six successive Premier League appearances. Sakho did so in September and October 2014.

Lingard has been involved in 12 Premier League goals in his first 10 appearances for West Ham, scoring nine and setting up three.

Chelsea