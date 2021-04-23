Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sheffield United have equalled the club record for most league defeats in a season

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United caretaker manager Paul Heckingbottom expects to select from the same squad as for the defeat by Wolves.

Midfielder Sander Berge could return from a serious hamstring injury before the end of the season.

Brighton centre-back Ben White serves a one-match ban as a consequence of his red card against Chelsea.

Percy Tau is in contention to return to the squad after missing out in midweek because of a tight hamstring.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United are now officially relegated, although they will have known their fate for weeks.

Sometimes you see relegated teams start playing well and winning once they know they are definitely down but I don't think Sheffield United will do that.

Brighton got a good point against Chelsea and they have shown they are defensively sound. It's just in attack where they are often lacking a bit of spark - but they are still better than the Blades.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton's solitary victory in the past 11 league meetings came at Bramall Lane in the Championship in January 2005 (D4, L6).

Last season was the first time Sheffield United and Brighton were in the top flight together. They drew 1-1 at Bramall Lane in February 2020.

Sheffield United

The Blades are only the third club to lose as many as 26 of their first 32 fixtures of a league season, emulating Doncaster Rovers in 1904-05 and Darwen in 1898-99. They both lost their 33rd match too.

Sheffield United have equalled the club record for most league defeats in a season. They previously lost 26 in the 1975-76 top flight and 2010-11 Championship.

The Premier League record for most defeats in a season is 29. The top-flight record is 31, set by Stoke City in 1984-85, which was a 42-match season.

All four of Sheffield United's league wins have come in midweek games. Their record at the weekend this season is two draws and 21 defeats.

Paul Heckingbottom can become the first person to lose his first five Premier League matches as a manager since Scott Parker at Fulham two years ago.

Brighton & Hove Albion