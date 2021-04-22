Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool12:30NewcastleNewcastle United
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Allan Saint-Maximin sprinting
Newcastle have won seven of the 19 league matches in which Allan Saint-Maximin has featured this season

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool may have Curtis Jones back in contention after a three-match absence because of a muscle injury.

Nat Phillips missed Monday night's draw at Leeds with a hamstring strain which is expected to keep him out again.

Newcastle are sweating on the fitness of talismanic winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who went off with a swollen ankle against West Ham last week.

Steve Bruce is also expected to give an update on Ryan Fraser's fitness during Friday's press conference.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I always thought Newcastle would get results when they really needed them and they have done exactly that in the past couple of weeks.

The Magpies are not mathematically safe yet, of course, but they are eight points above third-bottom Fulham, who are not going to catch them.

Liverpool played really well in the first half against Leeds on Monday and should have scored more than the one goal they managed. In the second half, though, they were really poor and could have conceded a lot more than one.

That is a worry, even if you factor in how good Leeds are, so the Reds need to find some consistency here.

Prediction: 2-0

Alexander-Arnold has been involved in 3 goals in his last 3 Premier League appearances

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Liverpool haven't lost at home to Newcastle in 24 league matches spanning 27 years (W20, D4).
  • The goalless draw in the reverse fixture at St James' Park ended a run of five successive Liverpool victories against Newcastle.

Liverpool

  • Liverpool are unbeaten in four Premier League matches, winning three.
  • However, Jurgen Klopp's side could become the first team since Sunderland in 2008 to concede the first goal in eight consecutive Premier League home games.
  • They have dropped 13 points from winning positions in the league this season, more than in their previous two campaigns combined.

Newcastle United

  • Newcastle are unbeaten in their past three matches (W2, D1), having been winless in their previous seven in the league (D4, L3).
  • They could win three top-flight fixtures in a row for the first time since November 2018 under Rafael Benitez.
  • Steve Bruce last won three consecutive Premier League games in January 2009 while in charge of Wigan Athletic.
  • Allan Saint-Maximin has featured in 19 league matches for Newcastle this season, with the Magpies winning seven times. They have won just twice in 13 games without him.

Saturday 24th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33245469244577
2Man Utd32199464352966
3Leicester31175955371856
4Chelsea321510750311955
5West Ham32167953421155
6Tottenham331581056381853
7Liverpool32158954381653
8Everton31147104340349
9Arsenal32137124436846
10Leeds32144145050046
11Aston Villa31135134435944
12Wolves32118133241-941
13Crystal Palace31108133352-1938
14Southampton32106164058-1836
15Newcastle3298153553-1835
16Brighton32713123338-534
17Burnley3289152645-1933
18Fulham33512162543-1827
19West Brom3159172859-3124
20Sheff Utd3242261756-3914
