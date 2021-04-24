Aston Villa v Bristol City

Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women12:30Bristol City WomenBristol City Women
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|20
|16
|3
|1
|62
|10
|52
|51
|2
|Man City Women
|20
|15
|4
|1
|60
|13
|47
|49
|3
|Arsenal Women
|18
|12
|2
|4
|57
|14
|43
|38
|4
|Man Utd Women
|19
|12
|2
|5
|37
|19
|18
|38
|5
|Everton Women
|19
|9
|4
|6
|38
|26
|12
|31
|6
|Brighton Women
|19
|7
|3
|9
|16
|35
|-19
|24
|7
|Reading Women
|19
|4
|8
|7
|21
|33
|-12
|20
|8
|Tottenham Women
|19
|4
|5
|10
|16
|35
|-19
|17
|9
|West Ham Women
|18
|3
|4
|11
|21
|36
|-15
|13
|10
|B'ham City Women
|18
|3
|4
|11
|13
|37
|-24
|13
|11
|Aston Villa Women
|18
|3
|2
|13
|12
|44
|-32
|11
|12
|Bristol City Women
|19
|2
|5
|12
|15
|66
|-51
|11
When Snooker Ruled The World charts the rise of the game to it's popular peak
A Life Changing story about a man who turned his life around and left gambling behind
The final of the Carabao Cup is upon us but can you name all of the players to have scored in the League Cup final since 2010?