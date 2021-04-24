The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women12:30Bristol City WomenBristol City Women
Venue: Banks's Stadium

Aston Villa v Bristol City

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women20163162105251
2Man City Women20154160134749
3Arsenal Women18122457144338
4Man Utd Women19122537191838
5Everton Women1994638261231
6Brighton Women197391635-1924
7Reading Women194872133-1220
8Tottenham Women1945101635-1917
9West Ham Women1834112136-1513
10B'ham City Women1834111337-2413
11Aston Villa Women1832131244-3211
12Bristol City Women1925121566-5111
View full The FA Women's Super League table

