Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth12:30BrentfordBrentford
Venue: Vitality Stadium, England

Bournemouth v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Begovic
  • 15A Smith
  • 18Carter-Vickers
  • 3S Cook
  • 21Rico
  • 8Lerma
  • 11Wilshere
  • 10Danjuma Groeneveld
  • 29Billing
  • 19Stanislas
  • 9Solanke

Substitutes

  • 6Mepham
  • 7Brooks
  • 14Surridge
  • 17Stacey
  • 20Riquelme
  • 22Pearson
  • 23Travers
  • 26Kilkenny
  • 32Anthony

Brentford

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Raya
  • 18Jansson
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 5Pinnock
  • 30Rasmussen
  • 27Janelt
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 8Jensen
  • 7Canós
  • 15Forss
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 4Goode
  • 9Marcondes
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 20Ghoddos
  • 28Daniels
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 36Stevens
  • 39Gordon
  • 41Bidstrup
Referee:
John Brooks

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich43279766323490
2Watford432510860283285
3Bournemouth4322111073423177
4Swansea4322101152341876
5Brentford422015772413175
6Barnsley43228135546974
7Reading4319111357461168
8QPR431711155151062
9Cardiff4316131459471261
10Middlesbrough43179175148360
11Millwall431417124244-259
12Luton42169173646-1057
13Stoke431414154749-256
14Preston43157214455-1152
15Coventry431312184258-1651
16Bristol City43156224258-1651
17Blackburn431311195449550
18Nottm Forest431214173542-750
19Birmingham431213183351-1849
20Huddersfield431211204563-1847
21Derby431110223151-2043
22Rotherham41116244256-1439
23Sheff Wed43129223655-1939
24Wycombe43910243467-3337
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport