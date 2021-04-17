Ryan Curran gives Cliftonville the lead at Shamrock Park

Cliftonville rubber-stamped their place in the Irish Premiership top six after holding on to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory away to Portadown.

The Reds raced into a two-goal first-half lead courtesy of a double from leading goalscorer Ryan Curran.

Ben Tilney's deflected volley brought Portadown back into the game on the stroke of half-time.

Cliftonville missed a series of chances but saw the game out to collect three points and make sure of a top-six spot.

Paddy McLaughlin's men are now seven points clear of seventh-placed Ballymena United, who cannot catch the north Belfast side before the fixtures split.

With Portadown playing a high defensive line, Cliftonville managed to create several promising chances during an entertaining first half as Chris Curran saw a shot cleared off the line by Adam McCallum after just 90 seconds.

Curran spurned another opportunity to open the scoring when he failed to beat Ports goalkeeper Jacob Carney after a surging run and pullback from Daire O'Connor.

O'Connor was involved once more when a lapse from Greg Hall led to a gilt-edged chance for the winger, but his shot was weak and failed to trouble Carney.

Cliftonville's persistence paid off though as they took a deserved lead after 27 minutes. From Chris Curran's cross, Rory Hale teed up a shot from the edge of the area, and while his effort was mishit, Ryan Curran was in the right place to poke home from close range.

Seven minutes later, Curran was on target again when, having exchanged neat passes with Michael McCrudden, the former Ballinamallard United forward fired beyond Carney via an Adam McCallum deflection.

However, despite the visitors having dominated the majority of the opening half, Portadown were not to be deterred and were given renewed hope when Tilney's left-footed volley took a decisive touch off Liam Bagnall, which left Reds goalkeeper Aaron McCarey with no chance.

Carney impresses in goal for Ports

Portadown's goal came just three minutes after Carney had produced a superb fingertip save to tip McCrudden's deft chip away for a corner, and the young goalkeeper once again demonstrated his reflexes after the break when he flung himself to the right to get an important touch on Ryan O'Reilly's goalbound effort.

Carney stayed alert to frustrate the away side on a number of occasions during the second half as he stopped a McCrudden shot with his feet before thwarting O'Connor in a similar manner.

Leading goalscorer Ryan Curran struck twice in the first half for Cliftonville

But while the young stopper, on loan from Manchester United, did his utmost to keep Portadown in the game, the players further up the pitch were unable to put the Cliftonville backline under enough pressure in the closing stages as the visitors secured three important points.

With the top six wrapped up, Cliftonville will look to move to within a point of third-placed Glentoran when they face the east Belfast side at Solitude on Tuesday evening, with Portadown hosting fourth-placed Larne.

Cliftonville striker Ryan Curran, speaking to Radio Ulster Sportsound: "In recent weeks, we have gone 4-4-2.

"I don't know whether we have gone more direct as such but we've got the ball forward and into good areas. And for our front men the likes of myself and Michael McCrudden and Paul O'Neill, with Joe (Gormley) injured, that is working well.

"And Rory [Hale] and Bags [Liam Bagnall] have been excellent as well in the middle of the park.

"We're not going to make any bones about it, that [securing European football] has to be the aim.

"There's no point seeing out the season and waiting for the play-offs and the Irish Cup. It's a massive game against Glentoran on Tuesday, that would take us to within a point of them.

"So I think second place has to be our aim and maybe another good run in the Irish Cup."