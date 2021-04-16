Last updated on .From the section Irish

Drogheda goalscorer James Brown and Derry City's Daniel Lafferty

Derry City earned their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Drogheda United at the Brandywell.

The result may do little to relieve the pressure on Derry manager Declan Devine as his side remain bottom of the table without a win from five league games.

James Brown swept the ball into the bottom corner to give Drogs the lead midway through the first half.

Ronan Boyce levelled six minutes before the break with a close-range header - his first goal for the club.

James Akintunde provided the delivery for Boyce to guide the ball home, just reward for the hosts' superiority for much of the first half.

Drogheda enjoyed a good spell after the break and Brown forced Nathan Garside into a fine save, while also in the second half, Will Patching's shot was deflected wide.

Derry host Dundalk in their next Premier Division outing on Tuesday night.

Derry City manager Declan Devine speaking after the game: "It was probably a fair result.

"We gave ourselves a mountain to climb again, going a goal behind but our reaction to that was everything I wanted. We showed tremendous character and belief in each other.

"We just have to nullify the goals we give away to give ourselves a platform to pick up points.

"We've got to get better and have more style of play in the final third. We need to defend better and attack better."