USA duo Tobin Heath (left) and Christen Press are yet to sign a new contract with Manchester United

Manchester United forward Tobin Heath will miss the rest of the Women's Super League season after suffering a set-back on her return from injury.

Heath was ruled out for 10-12 weeks with an ankle injury in January but now has a knee problem.

She has returned to the United States for rehabilitation and is "hopeful she can make the Olympics" this summer.

The Tokyo Olympic Games start on 23 July while Manchester United have three games left to play in the WSL.

"Tobin had a set-back while rehabbing and got an injury to her knee," said manager Casey Stoney.

"She is back in the US now rehabbing. She is giving herself the best opportunity to get fit for the Olympics. Her season is over here in terms of the length of the injury."

The two-time World Cup winner joined Manchester United on a one-year deal in September, alongside USA team-mate Christen Press.

Asked whether she will sign a new contract, Stoney replied: "It's not been decided yet. We've had minimal conversations. Obviously [Heath's] focus right now is rehab.

"I will be in contact with her while she is out there and we will have further discussions moving forward. At the moment there is no decision."

There has also been no decision made on whether Press will sign a new contract.

Manchester United take on third-tier side Burnley in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup on Sunday (14:00 BST kick-off), before hosting Tottenham in the WSL on 25 April.