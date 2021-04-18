Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Norwich have sealed promotion to the Premier League for a fifth time, sealing an instant return to the top flight.

While many sides make wholesale changes after relegation, the Canaries kept faith with head coach Daniel Farke and many of their players after dropping down to the Championship last season.

In all 12 players played in Norwich's 2018-19 and 2020-21 promotion campaigns - you have five minutes to name them. Good luck!