Derry City have parted ways with manager Declan Devine after the Candystripes' poor start to the season.

The club announced the decision on Thursday morning with the team bottom of the League of Ireland Premier Division after six rounds of fixtures.

After four opening defeats, Derry have drawn their last two games but that didn't prove enough to save Devine.

"Derry City FC and Declan Devine have parted company by mutual contest," said a club statement.

"The board wish to thank Declan for his service to the Club and wish him well for the future."

It brings an end to Devine's second spell at the helm, after he returned to the Brandywell in November 2018.

A positive first season saw Derry reclaim a European berth, however their return to the Europa League was short-lived as they fell to Lithuanian side RK Riteriai in the opening qualifying round.

Their struggles continued throughout the pandemic-disrupted 2020 campaign, in which they only secured their top-flight status on the final day of the season.

Four defeats to open the current season led to further immediate pressure on the Derry native.

Devine first joined Derry in January 2012, guiding them to an FAI Cup triumph in his first season before a disappointing second campaign resulted in his sacking despite once again securing European football.

Having spent time as a youth coach in the elite performance Club NI scheme, he returned to Derry in 2018 following the sacking of current Northern Ireland women's manager Kenny Shiels.

After last week's 2-0 defeat by Shamrock Rovers, Devine remained publicly bullish about his side's season, dismissing suggestions that Derry were already in a relegation battle.

But despite the run of defeats being halted by home draws against Drogheda United and Dundalk, the Derry board has opted for the change.