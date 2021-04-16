Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Richard Wood played the full 90 minutes of Rotherham's defeat by Coventry on Thursday

Rotherham United club captain Richard Wood will remain at the Championship side until June 2022 after he triggered the option to stay for a further year.

The 35-year-old joined from Charlton Athletic in 2014 and has gone on to make 175 appearances.

During his time with the club, he has helped them win promotion from League One twice and also scored twice in the 2018 League One Play-Off final.

So far this season, Wood has turned out 26 times for the Millers.