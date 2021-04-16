Leicester players dropped for Covid-19 breach can make amends on pitch - Brendan Rodgers

Leicester players James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury and Ayoze Perez can restore their reputations on the pitch after breaching Covid-19 protocols, says boss Brendan Rodgers.

The trio were dropped for the Foxes' Premier League defeat at West Ham last weekend.

All three are available again for the FA Cup semi-final against Southampton at Wembley on Sunday.

"We always have to look forward and it's in the past," said Rodgers.

"The best way they can do that as a player is by their actions on the field.

"These guys have made a great contribution for us, we are in the position we are because of them.

"They made a mistake and in football there'll be a choice again, at some point in their careers, and hopefully they'll make a better choice."

Maddison has been a key player for Leicester this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists in all competitions.

He is in contention for a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad for this summer's European Championship finals.

Perez has provided three goals in 27 appearances, while Choudhury has scored once in 20 games.

A split image of Leicester players James Maddison (left), Hamza Choudhury (centre) and Ayoze Perez (right)
Leicester said they were "extremely disappointed" by the breach of rules by James Maddison (left), Hamza Choudhury (centre) and Ayoze Perez (right)
