Kongolo has made just two appearances for Fulham this season, one in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup

Fulham defender Terence Kongolo will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in last week's home defeat to Wolves.

Fulham manager Scott Parker says the Dutch left-back, 27, will have surgery and could miss three months.

Kongolo was making his first Premier League appearance of the season against Wolves having spent nearly a year out with a foot injury suffered in February 2020.

"I'm gutted for Terence," said Parker.

"I didn't expect him to play as well as he did against Wolves. He'd been out for some time and this was his first game back and he was brilliant."

Parker's side sit 18th in the Premier League table and are six points from safety having lost their past four matches.

Winger Ademola Lookman is fit and available for his side's game at Arsenal on Sunday (kick-off 14:00 BST) while captain Tom Cairney is back in training but may not return this season.