Former Hibs striker Griffiths scored 38 goals in a two-year loan spell at Easter Road

Hibernian would "discuss" the prospect of re-signing Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths "should the opportunity arise," says head coach Jack Ross.

Reports suggest Griffiths could be released this summer if a contract extension is not triggered this month.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a successful spell with Hibs between 2011 and 2013 and Ross holds the Scotland striker in high regard.

"He's not a player that, as of yet, is available," stressed Ross.

"I think beyond that it's an easy connection to make because of his previous time at the club and his association with Hibs.

"However, I would temper that by saying, is he a player we have admiration for? Of course, because his goal-scoring record is up there with the best in Scotland over recent years.

"It's maybe something that, should the opportunity arise, we'd discuss."

'Scotland would love Griffiths firing'

Griffiths has made just seven league starts in this campaign and was criticised by then-manager Neil Lennon for being out-of-shape in pre-season.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke chose Hibs' Kevin Nisbet, Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams and Oli McBurnie as forward options in his most recent squad.

But McBurnie has suffered a foot injury, putting the 24-year-old's potential Euro 2020 place at serious risk and Celtic interim manager John Kennedy believes Griffiths could force his way back into Clarke's plans.

"Very much for Scotland, they would love a Leigh Griffiths firing," said Kennedy. "But for us we have to make sure we make the right decision for each game.

"He's trained every day, he's working hard, game time has been hard to come by. He just has to keep working and make himself available and we'll see what develops over the coming weeks.

"Then Steve [Clarke] will have a decision to make on that."