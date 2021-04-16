Nick Pope kept 16 clean sheets in just 24 appearances for York City in 2013-14

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has bought a special piece of memorabilia from one of his former clubs - now he just needs to work out how to get it home.

The 28-year-old England international won one of the goals from York City's old Bootham Crescent home in a blind auction.

The National League North side left their home of 89 years to move to the new York Community Stadium in January 2021.

Pope enjoyed a loan spell with the then League Two club in 2013-14, playing 24 games as they reached the play-offs.

However, he says he's still unsure how he is going to get the goal from the club to his house.

"I've not transported it yet and that's still in discussions. I thought we'd cross that bridge if I won the bid and then I did and I'm still not sure how we're going to do it," he told BBC Radio York.

"I bid on it because it coincided with my garden getting renovated and I just thought there was a nice space at the end for it.

"I thought it would be a good thing to help the club if I won the bid and if someone else outbid me then that would be more money for them.

"I still follow them on social media and keep an eye on the results. They played an important part in my career so it's nice to keep an eye on them."

But the last thing Pope is going to use his purchase for is more goalkeeping practice away from the Clarets' Barnfield training ground - he plans to live out his dreams of being a striker.

"I think every goalkeeper dreams of being an outfield player growing up so I'll chuck someone else in goal and have shots at them. They don't let me do that in training," he added.

"It probably is unusual for a goalkeeper to have a goal in their garden. I don't want too many of my friends coming round and ruining my garden, I'll have to be selective."