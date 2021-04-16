Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Stefan Payne (far left) was sent off for headbutting team-mate Filipe Morais (far right) just before half-time in Saturday's defeat at Bradford

Grimsby Town midfielder Filipe Morais and forward Stefan Payne will not play for the club again.

Payne, 29, was sent off for headbutting Morais, 35, just before half-time in the 1-0 defeat at Bradford last Saturday.

The defeat left the Mariners seven points adrift of safety in League Two.

Boss Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside: "They remain contracted but won't play again. The club has dealt with the situation."

Payne's deal expires at the end of this campaign, so he has almost certainly played his last game for the club.

Morais has another year on the contract he signed in December 2020 but Hurst said the Portuguese "was not in his plans" for next season before the incident.