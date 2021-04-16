Last updated on .From the section European Football

A banner against Champions League reforms was in the stands of Borussia Dortmund's stadium during their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City

Fans groups, including those from Manchester United and Arsenal, want "reckless plans" to restructure the Champions League dropped.

In an open letter to European Club Association chairman and Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli, they say proposals are a "serious threat to the entire game".

The new format from 2024 would see the tournament go from 32 to 36 teams.

Meetings are taking place on Friday between Europe's major clubs and Uefa officials over the proposals.

The current group phase would also be scrapped, to be replaced by a first phase that would see each team involved play 10 matches.

There will also be space for two wildcard entries, which will be reserved for clubs with the highest Uefa co-efficient - points used to rank clubs based on past European success - who have not qualified for the competition through their league position.

"You will only make the gap between the rich and the rest bigger, wreck domestic calendars, and expect fans to sacrifice yet more time and money," Football Supporters Europe wrote.

The letter was signed by 17 fans' groups from 14 teams whose clubs are in the European Club Association (ECA), including Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

They added: "Such a blatant power grab would be indefensible at the best of times, but at the height of a global pandemic, it is nothing more than crisis profiteering, not to mention a stark contrast to the solidarity displayed by fans.

"Over the past year, we have supported our clubs unconditionally, buying season tickets with no hope of attending games, and paying for TV subscriptions to watch repetitive ties held in empty, soulless stadiums, all while you were working behind the scenes to find new ways to bleed us dry.

"We therefore demand that you drop your reckless plans. We also call on football's governing bodies to stop making concessions to elite clubs and intervene to protect the future of the game."

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish previously said the 36-team Champions League would have "a devastating effect" on the English game.

Analysis

BBC Sport football reporter Simon Stone

Friday is a big day for European football with separate meetings involving Europe's major clubs and Uefa officials in an effort to reach agreement over the Champions League format from 2024 to 2033.

An expected announcement around a revised 'Swiss-style' tournament in March had to be shelved at short notice because of disagreements around governance issues and the future sale of media and sponsorship rights.

Uefa subsequently said decisions about the competition would be made by its executive committee on 19 April. I have been told Friday's meetings are 'critical' and that there is a deal to be done.

However, others say there is still a lot of work to do - not particularly around the 'Swiss-style' format of 36 clubs playing 10 pre-Christmas matches each before a knockout phase starting with play-offs - but who runs the competition, who negotiates sponsorship and who determines the distribution of TV rights.

It is a massive powerplay and maybe, therefore, no surprise that whispers around a European Super League are being heard again and that some leading English clubs are involved.

Sabre rattling or reality? The next 72 hours will be fascinating.