Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Alan Judge joined Ipswich from Brentford on a free transfer in January 2019

Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge will not play again for the club this season because the League One side "are not in a position" to trigger a 12-month extension to his contract.

The Republic of Ireland international is one start away from automatically renewing his deal.

Ipswich boss Paul Cook said the situation over the 32-year-old was "not ideal".

Judge is now set to leave Portman Road at the end of the current campaign.

"I told him we are not in a position to trigger that extension to his contract and because of the situation, we won't be considering him for the remaining games," Cook added. external-link

"It's not ideal for us or Alan because I would have liked to have had him available."

Judge has made 34 league appearances, including 29 starts, and scored four goals this season but the club, five points outside the play-off places, will now carry on their push for promotion without him, starting with Saturday's trip to Charlton - the side immediately above them in the table.