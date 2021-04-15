Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Partick Thistle moved to within a point of Scottish League 1 leaders Falkirk with a 5-0 thumping of fellow promotion hopefuls Montrose at Firhill.

Dumbarton edged out Clyde 1-0 to leapfrog their hosts out of the relegation play-off spot.

Meanwhile, Stranraer eased aside visitors Stenhousemuir 4-0 to move above Elgin City and into the promotion play-off places in League 2.

Zak Rudden's second double in two games set Thistle on their way to victory.

The 21-year-old former Rangers striker had scored both goals in Tuesday's win over Clyde and a close-range finish and then a 20-yard strike put his side in control against Montrose.

Playmaker Stuart Bannigan curled home a free-kick after the break, winger Scott Tiffoney fired the fourth and midfielder Shea Gordon poked in the final goal.

Their third consecutive win moves Thistle two points above Cove Rangers, although the Glasgow side have played a game more than the Aberdeen outfit and Falkirk, while Montrose stay fifth, two points behind Airdrieonians.

A third straight defeat leaves Clyde deeper in relegation trouble after midfielder Nat Wedderburn headed the only goal of the game at Broadwood on the stroke of half-time from a Ross Forbes free-kick.

Dumbarton move two points above the Cumbernauld side, who remain six points clear of Forfar Athletic.

Stranraer could be one of the sides Clyde will face in the play-offs if they remain there after a Ruari Paton double helped them all but end Stenhousemuir's promotion hopes.

Midfielder James Hilton slotted in the opener and Thomas Orr pounced on a defensive error to double the score within a couple of minutes before fellow striker Paton fired their side 3-0 ahead within 21 minutes and added a tap-in after the break.

The win moves Stranraer above Elgin into fourth on goal difference and a point behind Stirling Albion but having played one more game, while Stenny trail them both by six points.