Dulux has apologised for a series of social media posts mocking Tottenham after its new commercial partnership with the club was announced.

Spurs revealed Dulux had become their official paint supplier on Thursday.

The Dulux Twitter account replied to other users' tweets by mocking Spurs' lack of recent silverware, posting a picture of an empty trophy cabinet and suggesting the company's dog mascot could "do a better job" at centre-back.

The tweets were subsequently deleted.

"We're deeply sorry for the posts from Dulux this morning in response to the announcement of our relationships with Spurs," said the company.

"These do not reflect how proud we are to be the official paint supplier of the club.

"We're investigating what happened and apologise to all Spurs fans."

Tottenham responded to Dulux's apology on Twitter by saying: "We'll gloss over it this time."

After the partnership was announced, one user asked if the dog mascot could play centre-back, to which the official Dulux account replied: "He might do a better job."

When another suggested Dulux could "paint the dusty trophy cabinet", Dulux replied "don't be silly, surfaces should be dust free before painting".

One user said Spurs would be able to store "tins of paint in the trophy room for now as we don't seem to put anything else in there" and the Dulux account replied with a mocked-up advert for an unused trophy cabinet for sale, with the Spurs logo overlaid on the image.

Tottenham's last trophy was the 2008 League Cup title.