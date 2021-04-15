Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Oli McBurnie was taken off 19 minutes after being substituted on against Arsenal

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie will miss the rest of the season with a foot fracture.

The Scotland international, 24, sustained the injury during the Blades' 3-0 Premier League defeat by Arsenal on Sunday.

It follows fellow striker Billy Sharp being ruled out for the remainder of the season on Wednesday after having surgery on a thigh injury.

"Oli is out for the season as well," said interim boss Paul Heckingbottom.

"He's got a stress fracture in his fifth metatarsal so we've lost two forwards, which isn't positive."

McBurnie, who joined the Blades from Swansea in 2019, has scored one goal in 23 league appearances this season.

Sheffield United are bottom of the Premier League table, 18 points from safety, with seven games left.