Stephen Glass takes charge of Aberdeen for the first time against Livingston

Stephen Glass believes he will prove wrong those who doubt he has enough experience to be manager and will bring "back the good times for Aberdeen".

The former Dons winger takes charge for the first time in the Scottish Cup against Livingston on Saturday.

Glass was chosen to succeed Derek McInnes after leading Atlanta United's second string for two years.

"Everybody gets a beak at some point and I am as experienced as I can be at the moment," he told BBC Scotland.

"I thought I was ready 8-10 years ago, and now I know I wasn't, and I feel I am ready for this challenge, otherwise I wouldn't have come."

Aberdeen have had a "strategic partnership" with Major League Soccer club Atlanta United since 2019, but the 44-year-old points out that he has done his apprenticeship, having been on the same coaching course as Celtic caretaker manager John Kennedy about eight years ago.

"I know there are people who want to doubt why I am here, but the people who put me here - the board, the investors - they would not put people in charge they don't believe could manage this football club," he said.

Followed his four years at Pittodrie as a player, Glass had spells with Newcastle United, Watford, Hibernian, Dunfermline Athletic and Carolina RailHawks before his first coaching appointment as Shamrock Rovers' assistant.

"I lived my life as a footballer looking for bigger challenges as much as I could," he said. "Got it, was able to handle it and I can handle this as well and I think I'm going to really enjoy it and I'll prove to be a success."

England strikers coach Allan Russell has been brought in as Glass' assistant, while Celtic captain Scott Brown will be joining as player-coach next season, and they want to create a side "people want to come and watch" because of their attacking style.

"I'm pretty certain I will and, along with Scott and Allan coming in, the people that are backing us, I believe there is a happy time coming," Glass said. "It is an unbelievable club and it's ready to take off again and I'm delighted to get the opportunity to be part of it with the guys I've brought in."

Glass' arrival on the training ground had been delayed because of Covid-19 quarantine requirements, but he is already impressed to "see the quality that's there" despite the downturn of results that led to McInnes' departure.

He says all players, whether or not they are out of contract in the summer or in the youth squad, would be given a chance to impress between now and the end of the season.

"We've got a group of players who are hungry, who have been pilloried pretty much since Christmas and they've got the bit between their teeth," he said. "I feel it on the training ground and I'm hopeful that will transition into the game on Saturday."

Glass admitted that McInnes "will be a hard act to follow", having surpassed other recent managers by bringing silverware to the club, and his first chance to do so comes with Livingston's visit in the last 16.

"Their manager came in and did unbelievably well at the start of his managerial career as well, so if I can start my career managing the team in the Premiership as well as David Martindale did, I will be doing alright," he added.