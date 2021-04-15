Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Slavia's Ondrej Kudela, right, has since been banned for 10 match by Uefa

Police Scotland has submitted a report on alleged racist abuse and assault from the controversial tie between Rangers and Slavia Prague.

Slavia's Ondrej Kudela was banned for 10 games on Wednesday after Uefa ruled he had abused Rangers' Glen Kamara.

The Finnish midfielder was suspended for three games after being deemed by the governing body to have assaulted Kudela at Ibrox last month.

Police Scotland has now confirmed a report is with the procurator fiscal.

As of yet, nobody has been charged in connection with either alleged incident from the Europa League tie.

Uefa's rules state the punishment for racist abuse should be "at least 10 matches", but Kudela's legal team say they are considering filing an appeal and queried the rigour of the investigation.

Rangers, who also said several players were racially abused online after the Slavia game, met with Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday.

That followed the club's announcement that their players and staff were boycotting social media for a week due to concerns about how platforms deal with racist abuse.