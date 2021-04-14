Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham's National League games have been behind closed doors since March 2020 due to the pandemic

Wrexham have received a grant of £100,000 from the Welsh Government's Spectator Sports Survival Fund.

Clubs in the National League were offered an £11m loan to cover expenses from January to March by the UK government.

Wrexham as a Welsh club were not eligible, despite playing in the English pyramid system.

But the club's application for support from the Welsh Government during the pandemic was successful.

Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism Dafydd Elis-Thomas MS confirmed the club had received the grant in a letter to Wrexham MS Lesley Griffiths.

"It was awarded on the basis the sources of funding the Welsh Government expected to be available to the club from the UK Government had not materialised so they had not been afforded the same opportunity as their competitors to access support to mitigate the impact of the net losses," Lord Elis-Thomas said.