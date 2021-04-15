Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Danny Ward has been capped 12 times by Wales, most recently in their 1-0 World Cup qualification win over Czech Republic

Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward has extended his stay with the Foxes until at least 2025.

The 27-year-old joined Leicester from Liverpool in 2018 and has played 14 times for the club in all competitions.

The Wales international, a regular starter in cup competitions, has helped the Foxes win three penalty shootouts since joining.

"I can't wait to see what's ahead for us, it's a really good feeling [to sign a new contract]," said Ward.

"I had a really good feeling the first time around when I signed and, luckily, we've been able to grow together as a club and as a team so I'm really excited for what lies ahead.

"Even in my short time here, you can see in terms of facilities alone, the step up has been incredible."